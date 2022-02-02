Money / You are here: Home Business / Supreme Court Nomination; Identity or Competence?

Supreme Court Nomination; Identity or Competence?

(ThyBlackMan.com) Identity is a nebulous psychological construct that has nothing to do with anything. It is subjective and as such has no root in performance or merit whatsoever. Competence on the other hand, describes a person with the ability to do something successfully or efficiently. For some reason outside of pragmatism, merit or being the best person for a job is taboo. This is strange to me if indeed racism is bad for it strikes me backwards that using race to select a person for a job is the epitome of racism.

I recall Candidate Joe Biden saying that he would select a black woman to be on the supreme court. At the time I ignored it as simple political pandering, but now I see that he means it, that he implicitly believes the worth of a woman is rooted in the color of her skin. Just to select a black woman is beyond racial dictatorialism. To suggest that race or sex is the most determinant factor in decision making is the antithesis of civil rights. Not to mention to discriminate on the basis of sex and race is illegal. Strange in essence seeing it is the left that always preaches the despise discrimination yet fight anti-discrimination laws and practice discrimination openly. No men, whites, Latino, Hispanic, Asians or Indians is as about as discriminatory as it can get. I mean, the Department of Justices is all out in front claiming to fight against presupposed ‘racist’ voter ID laws but have no problem with selecting a person to the highest court in the land based on sex and race.

Sadly, awarding a position based on identity is a throw back to the Democrat party of old and their preference for segregation that was manifested during the times of Jim Crow and the Black Codes. This is why it appears that for one hemisphere of the uniparty system is clearly full speed ahead on the singular view that the most important and essential axiological groundwork for promotion or hire is how one looks and other assorted immutable characteristics. A hedgehog or American Has it not crossed their mind that it is insulting to black people that their skin color and not their merit or skill or expertise is what is of most importance in self worth that what color they are? It is pure condescension to practice such over racism.

It is a statement of fact that the characteristics one is born with cannot change, only their mental, cognitive and intellectual abilities. Sure, they can be altered, but whether if you call yourself a hedgehog or a woman, the genetic composition infused in the cell nuclei of all organisms will remain the same. Meaning that because a cat has kittens in an oven does not make them muffins. Thus, there is no such thing as good racial discrimination – such went out with the civil war.

We look at the judge’s skin color and gender but ask that justice be blind. Interesting because I believe there are a lot of qualified black women. But choosing one based on skin color and gender is a bad idea. This is Affirmative Action at the highest level. Candidates are judged by their skin colors not by their merits or character. Choosing a nominee’s race and gender before reviewing all the qualified contenders is the precise definition of racial and gender discrimination. I love how these people use racism to “fight” racism. Can we simply have the most qualified people to make decisions for our lives regardless of what race or gender they are?

This country has gone completely insane. I remember the days when it didn’t matter what your skin color was your past nationality or your religion. We should probably go back to those days where the best ideas win out. A nation that rewards hard work not because you were born some type of way. We’ve become worse than a Third World country. I never knew Justice has a color. I always thought judge by the facts, justice has taken a new narrative. Maybe we should select airline pilots, ship captains, surgeons, etc. etc., based solely on skin color. What could possibly go wrong? I take it gone are the days when the most qualified person got the job.

I don’t believe President Biden. If he desired a black woman on the supreme court then why did he, in 2003 through 2005 filibuster George W. Bush nominated Janice Rogers Brown to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit?

It is shameful that we even have had to have this conversation. Unfortunately, historically when considering these appointments, the selection pool has been constrained and completely overlooking well qualified people who happen to be ethnically different. It should have always been applied to all applicants with no regard to their ethnicity.

We need a society that understands that regardless of color, race, identity, it should be the best person for the job. We are such a sensitive society when it comes to so many things, but getting the job done properly is not one of them. We are willing to put people who do not deserve things and do not do a good job, into a position of leadership or power in the hopes that it will help make our society better, but what happens is you end up getting a third-rate employee who is just there for the prestige in the paycheck – Kamala Harris.

To state “it will be a black woman” is a slap in the face to all the other people working hard to even be considered one day in their life to be on the Supreme Court. It’s not like these nominations come by every month or even every year but this time around everybody is out except if you’re female and have dark skin color. I encourage every black male who wanted that position too to identify as a woman, thus being the first black transwoman in the Supreme Court. How bout we nominate a judge with actual qualifications and not based on race or sexuality?

Merit, experience and ability to do outstanding at your job is the reason to be offered the job. Not the color of your skin, ethnicity, gender or a political agenda. Personally, I don’t trust anyone who when the first time they say something about race, or their ethnicity is important to them! Those kinds of people are dangerous to public service and to America. Can’t imagine how insulting it is to be hired just because you’re black. That’s like being hired out of pity.

