Don’t Discount Possibility of Civil War in the U.S.

(ThyBlackMan.com) For weeks and weeks, I’ve been warning that calamity and war are on the horizon in this country. I may have even said that we are in a “Cold War” stage, that is engaging in all the hostilities, without shooting, although a lot of shots are taken at Black people daily.

So, here come three retired U.S. Army generals who are warning of an insurrection or even civil war if the results of the 2024 presidential election were not accepted by some in the military. If that’s true, that’s mutiny.

The appetite for such rebellion was demonstrated with the Jan. 6, U.S. Capitol insurrection, a civilian mutiny. If armed elements under a central command break off the way white civilians and vigilantes have already demonstrated, that will amount to an open civil war.

The soldiers — former Maj. Gen. Paul Eaton, former Maj. Gen. Antonio Taguba and former Brig. Gen. Steven Anderson — wrote in The Washington Post recently that they were “increasingly concerned” about the 2024 election and the “potential for lethal chaos inside our military.”

That’s all these Proud Boys, Three Percenters and other groups, all racist and xenophobic, that’s all they want, lethal chaos.

The good news is that these would-be dictators are not now substantially in power in this country. The bad news is that those who are in power are not sufficiently alarmed about the threat from white nationalists.

Their gangs were in the prisons, but that was no cause for alarm. They were among the ranks of police and fire-fighters, still no alarm. Judges and now the entire Repugnikkkan caucus in the U.S. Senate, and all but two GOP members in the House are sworn to the hateful policies which say “No. No. No.” to pressing human domestic needs, and the same to every potential international resolution short of war or surrender.

Twice-impeached, one-term former President Donald Trump is hardly the brains behind this movement, although he has always been “smart enough” to always express his approval of whatever the white haters have done in public. As a result of his making white hatred fair-seeming, now the majority of white Americans are comfortable with Trump’s dog whistle-turned-sirens, hate-mongering schemes intended to make life more miserable for BIPOC.

But there remains a ruling consensus of this country as headed toward becoming a “multicultural democracy.” The problem is that’s exactly what most white people object to. They want consensus around what’s best for “Karen” and “Ken” and not for “Latasha” or “Tyrone.”

It “looks like” a functioning democracy, but the government barely survived Jan. 6, 2020 and those who want that authoritarian state, are plotting now to make sure it comes about, with voter suppression efforts going wild against Black voters all over the country, and then, if all else fails, chaos, warfare.

And just who are these potentially warring hordes? In a recent Politico/Morning Consult poll, nearly 70 percent of Republicans said they want The Donald to run again in 2024. Let’s remember, a majority of white voters — male, female, and most age-demographic groups — voted for Trump in 2020. He lost because a plurality of white voters, and vast majorities of Black and other non-white voters, turned out against him.

The way the political map is shaping up, White Americans are choosing GOP values. Democrats are afraid that loyalty to whiteness and to historically racist policies will attract away their members, almost guaranteeing the GOP will win back the House in 2022 and the White House in 2024 — without even having to “cheat.”

“We won the first time, and the second time we won by even more,” Trump said at an event in Florida recently, repeating his false claim that the 2020 election was stolen from him. So, it looks like we have to think about him running a third time.

Imagine: He was impeached twice! He is a bum, a whoremonger, and a failed businessman, and clever con-man. As a result, 70 percent of the GOP believes he should be president again??!! And then, if he loses despite their efforts to rig the outcome in his favor, many of them are prepared to take up arms, in order to cause “lethal chaos” in order to obtain the outcome they desire.

You talk about a need to be “woke”? Folks need to wake up and smell the seeds of rebellion smoldering among the white tribe if their soiled candidate does not win.

Absent charges that stick in any of the numerous state and federal probes into the grifter’s conduct, he gets a political “clean bill of health.” What worse than what is already known — about his taxes, about his effort to overthrow the 2020 election — about him? Besides, who cares? He’s Trump.

Written by Askia Muhammad

Written by Askia Muhammad