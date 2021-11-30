You are here: Home Ent. / White Radical Feminist Dr. Jessica Taylor – Not Feeling The ‘King Richard’ Movie.

White Radical Feminist Dr. Jessica Taylor – Not Feeling The ‘King Richard’ Movie.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) The moment I heard about the film King Richard, I understood that there would be attempts to lessen its impact and message. After all, the film focuses on Richard Williams, the father of Venus, and Serena Williams, the saviors of American Tennis, not just women’s tennis, for an entire generation. To this very moment, many within the elitist lily-white tennis world consider Richard Williams a mercurial offensive dark figure sent by the Devil, Satan, and Lucifer to disrupt their heaven on Earth.

I anticipated self-proclaimed radical feminist Dr. Jessica Taylor’s criticism of King Richard. Dr. Taylor’s comments about the film directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green, starring Will Smith, Saniyaa Sidney, Demi Singleton, Tony Goldwyn, Aunjanue Ellis, and Jon Bernthal, reveal how little white radical feminists understand about the tried-and-true formula for Black excellence. I was unamused at Dr. Jessica Taylor’s question of

Did they seriously make a film called ‘King Richard’ about the success of Serena and Venus Williams – but it’s about their dad, Richard?

The above comment reveals an infantile understanding of many substantive issues.

Unfortunately for Black America, the perspective of an “authority” or “expert” such as Dr. Taylor carries much weight. Yet, it does not cancel the fact that her view is equally misguided and misinformed. In many ways, figures such as Jessica Taylor “are doing nothing more than talking loud and saying nothing.”

The following commentary proves once again that the paradigms and structures motivating white radical feminism are at best an irregular fit for Black society. Just consider the following litany by Taylor.

I genuinely didn’t expect a film about two of the most powerful, successful and amazing black female athletes to be named after a man, or center a man. I would have loved this film to be all about them, and not a man.

This type of idiocy, normalized within white radical feminist circles, has no applicability to the Black experience. Thank God for Alice Walker’s incisive cautionary warning to Black women foolish enough to view Black America via the lens of privileged that “womanist is to feminist as purple is to lavender.” I continually point my Black female students to Walker’s brilliant observation.

However, I do understand why Dr. Jessica Taylor issued the above statements. The above “radical feminist” commentary is understandable if one realizes that the lens used to examine Black America reveals nothing actionable. Whoa to black women who follow the analysis, conclusions, and solutions offered by Jessica Taylor because they are incapable of providing workable solutions.

Dr. Jessica Taylor does not understand that it is impossible to discuss Venus and Serena without including King Richard Williams and their mother, Oracene. Whites who believe that Black excellence and genius are gifts bestowed by a God who paves the path to black success; blacks know differently. One does not have to search far to hear stories of uber-talented blacks who fell by the wayside due to a host of snares and traps that were intentionally placed in their path by those seeking to block their success. I will admit that there is no foolproof way of avoiding the trials and tribulations of life. Excellent parenting like that presented by King Richard Williams goes a long way toward helping Black boys and girls overcome the obstacles mentioned above.

So, Dr. Taylor, I salute King Richard!!!!!!

And do not consider it a contradiction, slight, concession, or problem to honor Queen Oracene simultaneously. After all, that is the most reliable formula for Black excellence.

Staff Writer; Dr. James Thomas Jones III

Official website; http://www.ManhoodRaceCulture.com

One may also connect with this brother via Twitter; DrJamestJones.