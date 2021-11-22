You are here: Home Health / Natural Occurrence, Accident or a Crime Against Humanity – Part 2.

Natural Occurrence, Accident or a Crime Against Humanity – Part 2.

(ThyBlackMan.com) In part one of this series I asked readers to critically rethink what we have been told about the Sars-Cov-2 virus aka COVID-19 and ask some very cogent, pertinent and probing questions: is Sars-Cov-2 a natural occurrence, was it the result of gain of function research, did it accidentally leak from a laboratory, was it bio-terrorism or is it a deliberate crime against humanity? I showed that the United States government has a long and sordid history of releasing toxic chemicals and pathogens into the environment on their own citizens to test the affects and how to conduct biological warfare.

We know the US and other nations plot and plan for and against biological and chemical warfare. The US government, its contractors and research partners actually create lethal Bioweapons in their level 4 labs. We also know that on numerous occasions lethal contaminants have been released or escaped unbeknownst to the public that caused suffering in the immediate environment.

As I said in part 1, if the release of the experimental Sars-Cov-2 virus was an accident, that I one thing but if it was deliberately leaked or purposefully released that is a crime against humanity! I am suggesting this is a crime against humanity and we treat it as such. If it is a crime who are the prime suspects, who has the motive, means and opportunity to commit such a far reaching transgression?

Let’s start with what we know. We know Sars-Cov-2 is not a natural phenomenon, that it is a zoonotic mutation created in a lab. Who was doing this type of research and Biowarfare? We know the US government was doing it. We also know gain of function research was funded by Dr. Anthony Fauci and his National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) which outsourced gain of function research to a laboratory in China after President Obama ordered it shut down in the US! So this makes Dr. Anthony Fauci a prime suspect!

We know the ruling elites are hell-bent on promoting and pushing vaccines as the only cure despite the fact natural vitamins like D, C, herbs and minerals like Elderberry, Zinc and other products like Ivermectin have proven to be safe and effective in preventing and countering Sars-Cov-2!

Who stands to benefit from vaccines being promoted as the only remediation for Sars-Cov-2? The answer of course are the pharmaceutical companies, their ardent investors like Bill Gates who funds the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization, the World Health Organization and he owns stock or funds many media companies. So add Bill Gates as a prime suspect.

We can’t ignore the big investment firms and asset managers like Blackrock or universities like Johns Hopkins, or public health agencies like the US CDC and the United Nations’ World Health Organization all of whom stand to benefit from hyping a “pandemic” that has a proven global recovery rate of 98%! All of these people and entities are prime suspects to be either ruled out or investigated further.

When you look at the suspects’ behaviors you discover the pharmaceutical companies have a long and disgusting history of doing harm with their products. In fact Johnson and Johnson and Pfizer have paid out billions in civil and criminal fines due to faulty products and sleazy business practices. So naturally/obviously Johnson and Johnson and Pfizer are prime suspects and co-conspirators. The people behind Moderna become suspect when you consider that company has never brought a product to market in its ten year history!

We have established the means (lab created virus, experimental inoculations) but what is the motive, is it just greed or are there other factors involved? Greed is a major factor of course but we also must dig deeper and look at other factors such as values and world view. This is a crime of global proportions; we are not talking about street thugs here. We are talking about psychopaths who have enormous resources, money, connections and influence to work their plans and make their plans work, people like Bill Gates, Warren Buffett and known misanthropes like the Rockefellers.

Aside from their ruthless business practices the Rockefellers and Bill Gates also have their passion for eugenics (population suppression/control) in common. What we are seeing is not just the creation of a zoonotic virus that makes people ill, but also a plan to inoculate people with not yet fully tested experimental genetic concoctions. What could possibly go wrong?

Bill Gates is a second generation eugenicist Bill Gates advocates for population reduction using vaccines. Bill Gates has the motive, his gigantic wealth, connections and influence provides the means and opportunity to commit these crimes against humanity and make them public policy!

Keep in mind Bill Gates admits to having some connection with Jeffrey Epstein. He was going to partner with Epstein in an unknown business venture. Epstein was a pedophile who recorded parties and outings where major politicians, business people and leaders were accused of abusing adolescents and children. This connection and relationship needs to be investigated further. It may reveal a more extensive connection between Gates and Epstein. Perhaps it may expose a nexus between Epstein’s escapades and Gates’ ability to influence world leaders to go along with his program!

Actually these suspects form a relatively small clique of misanthropes and psychopaths; others are mere pawns in the game, useful idiots like: the bought and paid for politicians, the corporate media and monopoly digital platforms that suppresses and censor dissent of the official COVID narrative and alternative treatment modalities, academics, “scientists” and think tanks dependent upon grants and contracts from the government and foundations like the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and the Rockefeller Foundation for survival. There is other evidence, the list goes on and on but by now you get my drift. Unfortunately like so many other crimes against humanity by the high and mighty this may also go unsolved and unpunished.

Written by Christina Greer, Ph.D.

