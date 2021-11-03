Money / You are here: Home Business / Long Live the Chop: Poetic Justice & Karma for the MLB and Robert D. Manfred.

Long Live the Chop: Poetic Justice & Karma for the MLB and Robert D. Manfred.

(ThyBlackMan.com) It has been a long time coming but last night we did it; the Atlanta Braves once again will reign as the World Champions of Baseball. It could not have happened to a more deserving team. I am glad not only because the Braves are my favorite team or that I live in Georgia, but because it gives the middle finger to all of the liberal elites who look down on us mere southern bumpkins and who vehemently asked for and got the MLB to take the All-star game from our glorious state.

Where should I begin? Major League Baseball and Democrats, for some reason were able to get Commissioner Rob Manfred and MLB to royally screw Atlanta and the state of Georgia by successfully getting them to yank the All-star game and move it to another state because they wanted to show they were woke. As a consequence, the game was moved to Denver, which hit low-wage workers hard economically and cost metro Atlanta’s economy millions of dollars. The reason for this decision was because they were falsely made to believe that the new Georgia voter integrity law was racist. The main point of contention was that the law required people to present valid identification to vote by mail and in-person. This was mainly the work of democrat media operatives, Stacey Abrams and the Biden administration who intentionally misrepresented what was in the law and as a talking point, referred to it as being Jim Crow 2.0. In an op-ed Abrams wrote that was published on March 31, prior to the MLB announced that it was relocating its game due to progressive complaints over Georgia’s election reform bill that was signed into law, Abrams supported the move and the national leftist outrage, for what she described as a “racist, classist” law. Specifically, she wrote: “The impassioned response to the racist, classist bill that is now the law of Georgia is to boycott in order to achieve change.” For some reason, the original article was edited after the fact to remove her support for boycotts after MLB relocated the All-Star Game to Denver.

Manfred, the MLB or the Players Alliance, an organization of Black players formed after the death of George Floyd last year, evidently did not even read the bill or else they would have learned that the Georgia law made voting easier and was even less restrictive that the voting laws of the state of Colorado. Fact one, Georgia offers voters 17 days of in-person early voting, while Colorado only provides 15 of those in-person days. Also, both Georgia and Colorado require some form of identification for voters to cast a ballot. Then there is the reality that Atlanta is 51% Black and Denver is 9.2% Black.

In Colorado it has been reported that 11 percent of Colorado small businesses are minority owned. With respect to black owned businesses, a little than 400 exist in and around Denver compared to the Census reports that there are 25,457 black owned businesses in the Atlanta MSA. Georgia also has the 7th highest percentage of minority-owned startups in the U.S. I was really sad for all those in Atlanta whose small businesses lost money and jobs with the all-star game being taken away.

But that is in the past, last night is what this post is about and I will keep it brief. Last night was poetic justice for the city of Atlanta and the state of Georgia and it gave me great pride to know that winning the world championship would be egg on the face of MLB, Manfred and that horribly delusional woman who still thinks she won her race for governor. Gap teeth aside, she isn’t even a native Georgian. She even had the nerve to tweet congratulations to Atlanta but couldn’t even type Atlanta BRAVES…just Atlanta. Boy, what a bullet we dodged in her potentially becoming Governor. As far as the commissioner, he better be glad we won in Houston or else he would have had an incessant chorus of Boos and other expletives thrown his way amidst a background of tomahawk chops. Rob Manfred, wouldn’t let us host the All-Star game, so we just won the World Series instead. Wear it, you woke loser. Just seeing him award the World Series trophy to the Braves was worth watching, alone. And about the chop, I like the fact that it makes liberals heads explode. You leave us alone, you do you and we will do us. I also find it hilarious that the mainstream sports media hasn’t mentioned ANYTHING about the all-star game being moved and now winning the world series. Congratulations to the Atlanta Braves, for doing an amazing job and putting the haters in their place. World Champions! Long live the chop and Let’s go Brandon.

