DECIPHERING THE PROGRAM.

) We believe in rationality, the notion that there is a logical explanation for everything. The ancients believed that there were unseen forces, gods, that completely control and direct everything in the world and all that it contains. And so, they believed that the gods foreshadowed, so to speak, their sentiments with subtle signs. Omens, they were called.Of course rationality says that absolutely cannot be.

It took a long, long time for us to abandon the ancient wisdom and become fully rational. And we are not quite there yet. There are many today who still try and read the signs. ( And who amongst us has not had an experience that defies rational explanation? ) But even they bow to rationality and believe it on one level, but they also hold that there is a level beyond.

Psychology, like Anthropology, is an established, accepted element of academia. However, they are in a very real sense out on the rim. At the heart of academia, the epicenter of the Western Scientific enterprise lies Math and Physics and at its outer edges lie Psych and Anthro. Psychology was fathered by Sigmund Freud and his study of the meaning of dreams which delves deeply into ancestral beliefs and symbols, and sees them as pivotal to understanding what he identified as the unconscious mind.

There is a direct line from Freud to subliminal advertising through his nephew Eric Bernays. He took his uncle’s study of symbols and dreams directly to Madison Avenue and made a fortune. Subliminal messaging in film, meanwhile, can be traced to the movement of European intellectuals and artists, including top cinematographers, to the United States in the wake of Hitler’s rise to power. Many came from Germany and Austria where Freudian symbolism was being actively explored and developed. Cinematographers from Central Europe quickly rose to the first rank in North American filmmaking.

And so, the Advertising Director and the Movie Director are, effectively, the Gods. Now in any good story, be it written or performed, there is always foreshadowing, that is, subtle hints of what is to come. Subliminal messages in film are foreshadowing’s, but on a very, very subtle and extremely sophisticated level. Thus, just like the ancients, and the people who today still try and discern the signs, the sophisticated moviegoer will do likewise, and try and read the subliminal messages embedded in the film, even as the watch the rational actions unfolding before their eyes.

But subliminals in film, not only foreshadow what is to come, they also reveal something about the mind of the director and of the society that created them and, simultaneously, about the society they are fostering by the subliminal messages they employ.

Thus, we have two versions of life and film. One the logical, obviously understood things happening, and the possibly hidden signs and symbols. In one, the God or gods ultimately control the action, no matter that it may appear that we are setting our own course. In the other, there is no one behind the curtain, so to speak. There’s only what we experience.

To control is to program, what we do with machines and that is also what people watch regularly every night on their tv sets, programs.

Programs are used in internet simulations some of which have thousands of individual characters. And over time these games, and the characters they contain, become more and more sophisticated. Note the human player in the game is, for all intents and purposes, the God of the universe that is the game.

Some respected Western academic thinkers have begun to float the idea that we might be figures in a program. And the player is God.

Keep in mind now, all the ancients talked about visitors from up above sent by God(s). Of course that cannot be says rationality. Meanwhile, people report things in the sky and on earth that have no logical explanation.