Will You Become A Citizen of Hell?

(ThyBlackMan.com) There is a plethora of information regarding medical research in near death experience cases in which research papers have been published stating that there is consciousness once the brain shuts down and the patient has been declared clinically dead. This means the deceased’s consciousness continues to have memories. Memories of their lives while in the physical body continues. One medical doctor stated that in most of all his cases, there was consciousness long after the deceased’s brain had shut down. He also said that they know they’re dead.

What if the deceased whose life has been suddenly snatched from him or her through violence, treachery, murder, etc. cannot leave this plane and has not crossed over? They miss their physical lives. They miss their loved ones, children, food, even sex. Everything that made them who they are at the core of their being lives on even after their physical body dies. The spirit body (i.e., consciousness) is no longer encapsulated in a physical cage, which is the body. Pure consciousness can travel anywhere outside the physical body. The “real” you are most alive after you have been declared clinically dead, which is when your brain shuts down completely. All the deceased’s memories are intact. Except now, they’re in another dimension, which also leads me to the Hollow Earth. I think many people deny the existence of life after death due to their own personal fears, especially those who have been raised in the Judaic, Christian, and Islamic traditions. Perhaps, they are long removed from these institutions and instead of facing their own fears, they’d rather deny the existence of anything outside themselves. If they tell themselves enough times that none of it is real, then perhaps they can sleep better at night.

What is Hollow Earth?

I recall a story out of the Old Testament in I Samuel Chapter 28 in which the King of Israel, Saul, had consulted a woman who was a medium. The term “witch” was a later interpolation in Judeo-Christian theology to demonize those who had the ability to see beyond the third dimensional veil and see what we know to be deceased persons and multidimensional beings (shapeshifters; humanoids; ETs). According to I Samuel Chapter 28, the medium told King Saul that she saw gods coming up out of the earth. (They were ancient multidimensional beings). Then Saul asked the woman, “What form is he of?” The woman replied, “An old man cometh up, and he is covered with a mantle.” The woman saw multidimensional beings and Samuel coming up from the nether region.

The King James Bible does not reference the term “witch” as it relates to the medium at Endor. I Samuel Chapter 28 and Verse 7 states, “Then said Saul unto his servants, Seek me a woman that hath a familiar spirit, that I may go to her, and enquire of her. And his servants said to him, Behold, there is a woman that hath a familiar spirit at Endor.”

A woman with a familiar spirit means that she is a medium and necromancer. These do not infer the terminology for “witch.” However, in orthodox Christian communities, many women who were mediums and necromancers were declared as witches who were demon-possessed and, as a result, later burned at the stake by their Catholic and Protestant rulers. The term “witch” was a later interpolation into Christian theology to demonize those who could see beyond the third dimensional veil and those who opposed the Church’s official doctrine in demonizing indigenous populations that held onto their traditional roots in Afrikan and Native American spirituality, which include ancestral worship.

The natural ability to see beyond the third dimensional veil and see deceased persons and multidimensional beings is not something one can acquire through knowledge and just simply turn on and off at will or decide not to see. Many women were tortured, mutilated, and burned at the stake for having second sight and being able to see and communicate with deceased persons and multidimensional, shapeshifting beings from the subterranean regions where they live in these underground tunnels and cities otherwise known as the Netherworld.

In fact, what the ancients called the Netherworld or abode of the dead is really the Hollow Earth because there are subterranean regions below Earth’s surface wherein those who have died physically from the body but have not crossed over reside. And that world is just as physical as this one…to them. It’s only another dimension or plane of existence. That world is just as violent and dangerous as this one. The deceased are still the same persons they were while in their physical bodies. Their consciousness has not diminished, but instead becomes much more heightened although they now reside in another dimension called Hollow Earth, the fourth dimension. Other entities (called multidimensional beings or ETs) also reside in the Hollow Earth…in the nether regions.

According to the ancient Greeks, the boatman called Charon was the ferryman of the Netherworld who carried the recently deceased across the River Styx between the world of the physically living and the world of the physically dead. In fact, Greek mythology when referencing the Underworld never mentioned any souls engulfed in fire and brimstone and tormented for eternity. Greek mythology refers to the Underworld as a dark and gloomy region. According to ancient Greek mythology, the brother of Olympian god Zeus known as Hades was the god of the Underworld, and one of the major gods in the Greek pantheon. Poseidon, Zeus, and Hades between the three ruled the sky, the seas, the Earth, and the Underworld. Even so, these are the stories of ancient extraterrestrials. Zeus became the supreme god in the Greek pantheon, elevated over his brothers, Hades, and Poseidon. Zeus had sisters who were the goddesses of ancient Greek mythology. They were the children of the Titans. When Zeus became of age, he got revenge on his father Cronus and defeated the Titans. Zeus and his siblings emerged victorious over the Titans, and Zeus later became the king of the Olympians.

The Hollow Earth is a new term for the Underworld or Netherworld. The original Hebrew bible recognized a place known as the Underworld. In fact, the Old Testament word “Sheol” transliterates to the words pit; the grave; abode of the dead; nether regions. The word “Sheol” was found 65 times in ancient Hebrew scriptural texts, and Hades was found 11 times in the Greek translations of the New Testament. Sheol, based on our current Old Testament bible, denotes a place of darkness and suffering. In the Old Testament, Sheol was the place where the dead descended, and it is in the lowest parts of the earth. Hades, from the Greek New Testament, is a place denotating the evolution of Sheol.

The bible speaks of Hades enlarging itself. Hades is also synonymous with the word Tartarus, and according to Greek mythology, Tartarus is where Zeus had banished the Titans. There is a biblical scripture that support the Greek myth. Peter, the Apostle, spoke of angelic beings who had sinned that were banished to Tartarus, which consists of the lowest parts of Hades. In the Greek translations of the New Testament, the word Tartarus was found only 1 time, which is in 2 Peter Chapter 2. The King James Version translated the word Tartarus to Hell.

2 Peter 2:4-17 (KJV): “For if God spared not the angels that sinned, but cast them down to hell, and delivered them into chains of darkness, to be reserved unto judgment;…”

The following scriptures on the Hebrew word Sheol can be found in these bible verses:

Deuteronomy 32:22-24:

For a fire is kindled in My nostril, and burneth unto the depths of the nether-world, and devoureth the earth with her produce, and setteth ablaze the foundations of the mountains.

I will heap evils upon them; I will spend Mine arrows upon them;

The wasting of hunger, and the devouring of the fiery bolt, and bitter destruction; and the teeth of beasts will I send upon them, with the venom of crawling things of the dust.

This is an accurate description of the nether regions, and the destructive creatures that reside there. Hunger and bitter destruction also exist there. This place is also known as the Fourth Dimension, and the world of the Archons, and in this world, demons (i.e., shapeshifting, multidimensional entities) reside. The demons are known as the Archons. There are many species of extraterrestrials that reside in the Fourth Dimension. There are also those who reside in the second heaven, outside of Earth’s atmosphere.

Jude, the brother of James and half-brother of Jesus, wrote about angels who are bound in chains in Tartarus awaiting judgment. He wrote that the angels who kept not their first estate, but left their own habitation, he hath reserved in everlasting chains under darkness unto the judgment of the great day. The word angel connotates heavenly or one who came from the heavens (skies; expanse; galaxy). Extraterrestrials denotes beings outside the earth and its atmosphere.

The king Enoch called these beings the Watchers who had descended upon Mount Armon, and cohabited with human women, which later produced offspring: half-god and half-human. As the children of these extraterrestrials grew in stature, they consumed everything in their path, even turning cannibal. There were 200 of them, according to Enoch, who descended upon the top of Mount Armon, and they took for themselves wives, and taught these women sorcery and the dividing of roots. They gave technology to mankind for them to then turn around and destroy themselves.

According to the Book of Enoch, Enoch was a ruler in the prediluvian (antediluvian) period. This was the same Enoch that ascended into heaven in a chariot of fire and horses of fire, and while in a space traveling vehicle, he saw the other planets and constellations, and even was given the privilege of seeing the throne room and the figure that sat upon the throne. Enoch was returned to Earth and taught his household all that he had seen in the heavens from the highest heaven to the lowest, and after so many days, Enoch was again taken into heaven and never returned. His son Methuselah ruled in his stead.

Psalm 116:3:

The cords of death compassed me, and the straits of the nether-world got hold upon me; I found trouble and sorrow.

Psalm 49:14-15:

This is the way of them that are foolish, and of those who after them approve their sayings. Selah

Like sheep they are appointed for the nether-world; death shall be their shepherd; {N}

and the upright shall have dominion over them in the morning; and their form shall be for the nether-world to wear away, that there be no habitation for it.

Psalm 88:5-8:

I am counted with them that go down into the pit; I am become as a man that hath no help;

Set apart among the dead, {N}

like the slain that lie in the grave, whom Thou rememberest no more; and they are cut off from Thy hand.

Thou hast laid me in the nethermost pit, in dark places, in the deeps.

Thy wrath lieth hard upon me, and all Thy waves Thou pressest down. Selah

Psalm 88:12:

Shall Thy mercy be declared in the grave? or Thy faithfulness in destruction?

Job 10:21-22:

Before I go whence I shall not return, even to the land of darkness and of the shadow of death;

A land of thick darkness, as darkness itself; a land of the shadow of death, without any order, and where the light is as darkness.

Psalm 6:5-6:

Return, O LORD, deliver my soul; save me for Thy mercy’s sake.

For in death there is no remembrance of Thee; in the nether-world who will give Thee thanks?

In this place of eternal darkness and judgment, there is complete separation from God. There is also misery, loneliness, hunger, and sorrow. They are no longer remembered even if they were well-known on earth, and there is no help coming to them.

Will You Enter the Gates of New Jerusalem?

It is not always the act but the intent behind the act that is the most damaging. Even when a person commits an error in judgment or causes hardships to others or commits evil acts upon others, it is the person’s intent behind the offending act that will possibly be a deciding factor on whether he or she enters paradise, or the gates of the city of New Jerusalem, or become a citizen of the Nether Regions (Hell).

There are multiple dimensions beyond our earth realm where consciousness (soul) exists. For the unbelieving skeptic who, at the moment of his death, often comes to the realization that he has been deceived and now faces his own judgment for the life he has lived, is also forced to see his error and the intent behind it. Not everyone will have the privilege to enter the gates of New Jerusalem.

John the Apostle wrote that he beheld New Jerusalem coming down from God out of heaven. According to the apocryphal writings, John said, “And I John saw the holy city, new Jerusalem, coming down from God out of heaven, prepared as a bride adorned for her husband. And I heard a great voice out of heaven saying, Behold, the tabernacle of God is with men, and he will dwell with them, and they shall be his people, and God himself shall be with them, and be their God. And God shall wipe away all tears from their eyes; and there shall be no more death, neither sorrow, nor crying, neither shall there be any more pain: for the former things are passed away. And he that sat upon the throne said, Behold, I make all things new. And he said unto me, Write: for these words are true and faithful. And he said unto me, It is done. I am Alpha and Omega, the beginning and the end. I will give unto him that is athirst of the fountain of the water of life freely. He that overcometh shall inherit all things; and I will be his God, and he shall be my son.

But the fearful, and unbelieving, and the abominable, and murderers, and whoremongers, and sorcerers, and idolaters, and all liars, shall have their part in the lake which burneth with fire and brimstone: which is the second death. And there came unto me one of the seven angels which had the seven vials full of the seven last plagues, and talked with me, saying, Come hither, I will shew thee the bride, the Lamb’s wife. And he carried me away in the spirit to a great and high mountain, and shewed me that great city, the holy Jerusalem, descending out of heaven from God, Having the glory of God: and her light was like unto a stone most precious, even like a jasper stone, clear as crystal; And had a wall great and high, and had twelve gates, and at the gates twelve angels, and names written thereon, which are the names of the twelve tribes of the children of Israel: On the east three gates; on the north three gates; on the south three gates; and on the west three gates. And the wall of the city had twelve foundations, and in them the names of the twelve apostles of the Lamb.

And he that talked with me had a golden reed to measure the city, and the gates thereof, and the wall thereof. And the city lieth foursquare, and the length is as large as the breadth: and he measured the city with the reed, twelve thousand furlongs. The length and the breadth and the height of it are equal. And he measured the wall thereof, an hundred and forty and four cubits, according to the measure of a man, that is, of the angel. And the building of the wall of it was of jasper: and the city was pure gold, like unto clear glass. And the foundations of the wall of the city were garnished with all manner of precious stones. The first foundation was jasper; the second, sapphire; the third, a chalcedony; the fourth, an emerald; The fifth, sardonyx; the sixth, sardius; the seventh, chrysolyte; the eighth, beryl; the ninth, a topaz; the tenth, a chrysoprasus; the eleventh, a jacinth; the twelfth, an amethyst. And the twelve gates were twelve pearls: every several gate was of one pearl: and the street of the city was pure gold, as it were transparent glass.

And I saw no temple therein: for the Lord God Almighty and the Lamb are the temple of it. And the city had no need of the sun, neither of the moon, to shine in it: for the glory of God did lighten it, and the Lamb is the light thereof. And the nations of them which are saved shall walk in the light of it: and the kings of the earth do bring their glory and honour into it. And the gates of it shall not be shut at all by day: for there shall be no night there. And they shall bring the glory and honour of the nations into it. And there shall in no wise enter into it any thing that defileth, neither whatsoever worketh abomination, or maketh a lie: but they which are written in the Lamb’s book of life.”

Staff Writer; Alberta Parish

One may find this sister over at; http://blackpoliticomedia.blogspot.com.