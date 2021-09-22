You are here: Home Health / Flossing: Everything You Should Know.

Flossing: Everything You Should Know.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) Dental experts strongly advise you to floss every day. The reason for this is very simple, flossing helps to remove any food particles and even plaque that some toothbrushes can’t reach. If you want to find out more about flossing or if you want to find out if it is required for your day to day routine then this is the guide for you.

There is a Right Way to Floss

If you want to maximize your efficiency when it comes to flossing you need to make sure that you are handling your floss in the right way. It doesn’t matter whether you are using conventional floss or whether you are trying to use a bow flosser because you need to make sure that you are getting all of the crevices between your teeth. When you have inserted the floss in your teeth, you need to pull it to one side in a C shape.

You then need to run the floss up and down the teeth, before repeating it on the other side. Make sure that you bring the floss all the way to the top so that you can get the area under your gums. When you have flossed, you then need to try and rinse your mouth with water, before spitting. Follow up by brushing and then by using an antiseptic mouthwash. If you need some advice on flossing or if you want to try and make sure that you are doing it properly then a good Vancouver cosmetic dentist can show you the way.

Don’t be Surprised if your Gums Bleed

You are truly not alone if you have not been flossing for quite some time. A lot of people choose to forgo flossing because they think that brushing twice a day is enough. The problem is that it’s not. The great news here is that it is never too late for you to start flossing. If it has been a while since you flossed last, then you may notice that there is some bleeding at first and there is some sensitivity as well. You may be tempted to stop flossing if this is the case, but you should avoid doing that. After all, if you stop flossing then the issue will only get worse, and this is the last thing that you need. If you want to work around this, then you need to put in the work

There isn’t a Substitute for Flossing

Quality mouthwashes and even fancy toothbrushes are great and these tools can easily help you to get rid of any bacteria that might be present. That being said it is not a substitute at all when it comes to day to day flossing. Only flossing can help you to reach the spaces that are between your teeth and it will also help you to stop tooth decay and cavities. Antiseptic mouthwash does help but it cannot replace you flossing once every day. If you find flossing awkward or uncomfortable then you can use an interdental brush if you want.

Staff Writer; Carl Short