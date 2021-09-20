You are here: Home Health / CBD Guide: 5 Important Facts You Should Know Right Now.

CBD Guide: 5 Important Facts You Should Know Right Now.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) Marijuana legalization and all its pros and cons are hot topics these days.

And while everyone has an opinion on the subject, some things are irrefutable. Cannabis use may be controversial, but that is typically because of its intoxicating aspects. And did you know that CBD has nothing to do with that?

If you’re not sure what CBD is and what it does, stick around. Rely on this CBD guide to inform you of the five important facts you should know right now.

1. CBD Doesn’t Get You High

As we alluded to in the introduction, CBD doesn’t actually have intoxicating properties. This may be confusing to some since CBD is a cannabinoid extract from the cannabis plant.

But hear us out. The other most popular cannabinoid in cannabis is THC. And it is this compound responsible for the psychoactive effects it has on users.

So you can purchase and consume CBD products and not have to worry about getting “stoned.”

That may be wonderful news to some people! Others may ask, well why use CBD at all, then? That is the topic of our next section!

2. CBD Offers a Range of Health Benefits

Scientists and medical researchers have been studying CBD and its effects on people and animals for decades.

One of the most vital facts pertaining to CBD is that it promotes several health benefits, like:

It reduces inflammation in the body

Helps users manage chronic pain

It can reduce bouts of insomnia

It can help cure anxiety

A lot of people have come to rely on CBD as an all-natural alternative to prescription drugs for the reasons above. It is not necessarily a cure-all, but it’s worth considering if these are health issues that plague you.

3. You Can Cook With CBD

There are lots of ways to add CBD to your daily life. One of the ways it has gained popularity lately is its versatility.

You may have heard the term “edibles” in relation to cannabis use. These are food items that contain cannabinoids, either with a high concentration of CBD or THC or a mix of both.

You don’t necessarily have to purchase CBD gummies to enjoy its health benefits, though. You can actually cook with CBD! It’s a not-so-strange addition to many people’s pantries these days.

You can make cannabutter, which is cannabis-infused butter, to spread on your morning toast for a soothing start to the day. CBD oil is another unique product that lets you add dashes of CBD to just about any dish you cook, from pancakes to spaghetti.

Part of the fun of cooking with CBD is all the inventive dishes it helps you crank out!

4. You Can Smoke Hemp Cigarettes

You may associate cannabis cigarettes, like joints, with stoners camped out on futons surrounded by psychedelic posters and lava lamps in their college apartments.

But trust us: cannabis cigarettes have come a long way!

And one of the best ways you can enjoy a dose of CBD is by smoking hemp cigarettes. They provide you with all the CBD health benefits minus the intoxication factor.

To learn all about hemp cigarettes and why you may want to try them, check out this guide by Veriheal.

5. You Can Use CBD Tinctures in Your Self-Care Products

CBD has become a huge player in the self-care products market over the last few years.

Why? CBD is therapeutic, making it a wonderful addition to body washes, shampoos and conditioners, body and face lotions, and masks and salves.

Its anti-inflammatory properties help calm and soothe skin. And because it’s loaded with essential fatty acids, it’s a superb moisturizer.

You can purchase CBD tinctures and add a few drops to your favorite self-care products. You can also add CBD oil right out of the bottle to your hair and skin. Simply add a few drops to your fingertips and gently massage onto your face, scalp, and hair.

It’s an easy and effective way to add some radiance and luster to your skin and hair, particularly if they’re a bit dull. And as a bonus, CBD tincture can also protect your hair and skin from future environmental damage.

Conclusion

There is a lot of information circulating about cannabis legalization. It may have both upsides and drawbacks when it comes to recreational use, but we have discussed several of its benefits.

In this CBD guide, we learned five important facts that show how CBD can help people when it comes to their health and happiness.

And thanks to its versatility, you can surely find a consumption method that suits your lifestyle, all while reaping this cannabinoid’s incredible benefits.

Staff Writer; Roy Jones