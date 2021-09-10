You are here: Home News / Egg Throwing White Liberals Are the True Face of the Democrat Party.

Egg Throwing White Liberals Are the True Face of the Democrat Party.

(ThyBlackMan.com) History has demonstrated the nature of the Democrat party and their policy preference. Joe Biden makes this clear. It was Malcom X who addressed this suggesting that Blacks’ biggest enemy is a white liberal when he stated:

“The worst enemy that the Negro have is this white man that runs around here drooling at the mouth professing to love Negros and calling himself a liberal, and it is following these white liberals that has perpetuated problems that Negros have. If the Negro wasn’t taken, tricked or deceived by the white liberal, then Negros would get together and solve our own problems. I only cite these things to show you that in America, the history of the white liberal has been nothing but a series of trickery designed to make Negros think that the white liberal was going to solve our problems…The white liberal aren’t white people who are for independence, who are moral and ethical in their thinking. They are just a faction of white people that are jockeying for power…The white liberals are more dangerous than the conservatives; they lure the Negro, and as the Negro runs from the growling wolf, he flees into the open jaws of the “smiling” fox.”

History supports his statements. If it were not for U.S. Representative Justin Morrill (R-VT) in 1862, who got the Land Grant Act passed, which established colleges for African Americans, there would be no state funded historically Black Colleges and Universities. Even before this, the historical record notes that the Republican Party was formed essential to counteract the pro-slavery policies of the Democratic Party during a period in the nation’s history in which we saw Democratic President Franklin Pierce signing the Kansas-Nebraska Act (which allowed for the expansion of slavery into newly acquired U.S. territories in 1854). Ironically the same year, Montgomery Blair, a republican argued in front of the Supreme Court on behalf of his client Dred Scott albeit it unsuccessfully where the record noted the only dissent with the court decision majority of seven democrats was Republican Justice John McLean.

The Democrat Party, in particular southern democrats whom were former confederate veterans found the “Ku Klux Klan” in Pulaski, Tennessee, on December 24, 1865. To be accurate, the Ku Klux Klan was founded and formed to be the military wing of the Democratic Party and actions around the nation after its inception until this very day still supports this objective. KKK violence was aimed specifically intimidate and kill newly freed slaves and Republicans. For example, in September of 1868 Democrats in Louisiana murdered around 300 African Americans whom attempted to defend their assault against a Republican Newspaper editor. The following month, while campaigning for re-election, Republican U.S. House Representative James Hinds was assassinated by self-proclaimed Democrats and KKK members.

In 1871 the Republican congress passed the Ku Klux Klan act which outlawed the Democratic Party military wing. Republican President even dispatched troops to South Carolina after democrats threated blacks with death around the nation for even trying to vote. In one case, African American Republican activist Octavius Catto was murdered by democrats in Philadelphia. A few years later in 1874, nearly 30 were killed when democrats took control of the Louisiana state house because Republican Gov. William Kellogg dared to have an integrated administration.

It is no secret historically that no matter what they are called (progressives, democrats, liberals, or socialist), this coterie has desired for decades to disrupt the basic fabric of the United States of America. One could say it began December 20, 1860, when the state of South Carolina left the Union, right before the convening of the 37th United States Congress. It continued with the election of America’s first progressive Democratic president, Woodrow Wilson in 1912. This is clear if anyone has read the speeches of Wilson, or any of the books of history on him, his presidency or the period.

Woodrow Wilson’s writings, speeches and policies make two things clear: he was a devout racist and that he despised the freedoms and liberties advanced in the Constitution of the United States. On the first level, it was extremely evident he did not respect the 15th Amendment of the constitution therefore he did all in his power from demanding segregation of the federal workforce to promoting the Ku Klux Klan. As the 28th president, he was the first southerner to be president since Reconstruction and helped expunge advances African Americans had made since Reconstruction with one of his first actions – segregating federal government employees by race. Some historians assert that he only won because Republican votes split between Taft and Roosevelt.

Unequivocally, I can say Malcom X was correct in his assessment and we observed this recently when a white women threw an egg at Larry Elder, a Black man attempting to become the first Black governor is the history of the state of California. Politic aside, this should be disgusting to all. Throw an egg at me and I’m popping that azz with brass and lead. I will admit that Black democrats are just as dangerous. However, the white progressive liberal democrat is the most dangerous of them all. Not only do they pity others, they seek to absolve themselves of guilt by making things worse. In New York city they abrogate bail to intentionally send violent felons to poor and minority communities. Same is true for Chicago, San Francisco and Oakland. I won’t even discuss St. Louis, Baltimore or DC. Fck, you can carjack a man in DC and kill him and get less than three years time. All across the nation in particular in major urban cities like New York and San Francisco, Asians are the targets of hate crimes by mostly Black folk, and Jews too, typically by folk released via bail reform.

The reality is that progressive policies advanced by democrats have never been based on justice and have been supported on the politics of racial division and bigotry (and this since the 37th Congress). They have no genuine interest in promoting policy that will benefit Black Americans nor America as a whole. They have established a low bar for how they see Black America because progressive liberalism is merely a racial pie topped with white whipped creamed guilt.

It is sad and truly fuckd up that rather addressing getting stranded Americans from the Taliban run Afghanistan, or the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, or inflation (would add border but I would be piling on) The Biden administration has prioritized campaigning for Gavin Newsom.

Think about it, 24/7/365 the media rambles on, without interruption about “right-wing violence” but Rand Paul lost part of his lung because of it, Scalise, got shot and almost died and Larry Elder, a Black man is having eggs chucked at him. Dang, let us be real and call balls and strikes – let us call things how they are. They love abortion because it is a legal way to implement genocide on Blacks and the poor. Can’t a trick exercise agency and keep her legs closed? They release cats back on the streets they good and damn well know will only roam poor and urban neighborhoods. That say they care but we only see them in person in our churches when the begging for our votes, outside of that only on TV reading from scripts on screens they didn’t write.

Now you can make up some sh$t that ain’t happen and get more press than a dry cleaners. Jussie Smollett comes to mind, the first cat attacked by racist Trump MAGA hat wearing supporters in a district that went 90 percent for Biden and without dropping his Subway sandwich. Then there was a car at Kansas State University covered in racist graffiti in 2017, that the car’s owner admitted that he was responsible for the graffiti. At the same school in 2018, a student posted a photo of a racist sign he said he found on his apartment door but later admitted that he created the sign himself. In Texas, a waitress at a Waco restaurant claimed that someone wrote a racial slur on a receipt. This was also proven false. Ironically, a Black student at Wayne State University claimed that someone threw eggs at her residence hall door and that someone tore down her LGBT Pride sticker. This too was proven false. The most recent involved Michelle Fiscus, who reported receiving dog muzzle in mail on July 3 after advocating for vaccination of children without parental consent. The investigation proved she sent it to herself. I could go on, but I suspect you get the point.

America watch your back, especially Black America. They gonna push the vaccine mandate and devastate our community. We already have high rates of cardiovascular disease and research has show that human cardiac pericytes have proven to be the main cellular target for SARS-CoV-2 vaccine in the heart due to high transcriptional levels of the angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (ACE2) receptor. Why, because it uses the homotrimeric spike glycoprotein embedded in the virus to bind to human cell, even brain endothelial cells. Biden is harder on the folk who with got Covid cell therapy than the Taliban – can you say TRICK?

The point is that racism on lives because of liberal ideology. The need it like a crack ho needs crack. Y’all can hate me, IDGAF I’m just calling it like I see it. Y’all can focus on my typos if you want but for me I’d rather be honest and truthful that exacting in my typing or grammar. Reckon we all make mistakes, such is the nature of being human. Throwing eggs at a black person when you are white demokkkrat is a throwback gesture. Maybe I shouldn’t say such because to say throwback implies the behavior left, but it never did, and remains in the hearts and minds of those that have always believed Black should do what whites demand and think like whites suggest, or else they should be hung from a tree. Watch you back, cause the folk that say the believe black live matter, the same ones that hold their purse tighter when they on the elevator with you, or if you having a Barbecue in the park – and these aint conservatives.

