Money / You are here: Home Business / Joe Biden’s Intentional Destruction of America One Vacation at a Time.

Joe Biden’s Intentional Destruction of America One Vacation at a Time.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) I know I am not saying anything new, but I must get this off of my chest because it is times like this you wish that even Corn Pop was the leader of the free world. These first eight months of the Biden administration have been a complete and total disaster. For lack of a better description, they have been like the Caldor fire, Hurricane Ida and CNN combined into one deadly virus that escaped from a Chinese laboratory. I am certain that I am not the only person that is watching this dumpster fire called a presidency. It is like I am watching a five car crash on Interstate 85 South. I do not think no one can be as stupid, incompetent or inept as Biden projects, on the contrary, I think he is doing it on purpose to intentionally destroy America.

From day one, all that he has instituted has served to be against the best interest of our nation. First he halted construction on the Keystone XL crude oil pipeline which would have by estimates, transported over 800,000 barrels of crude daily from Nebraska to other pipelines that connect with oil refineries on the Gulf Coast. The result thus far has served to increase the price of gas. Here in Georgia, gas was about $2.20 a gallon January 2020 and now they are around $3.20 a gallon as of this month. The Biden administration claims the pipeline project was stopped to address climate change and global warming. Strange to me since he agreed to allow Germany the Russian Nord Stream 2 natural-gas pipeline to be completed which is an economic benefit to the government in Moscow at the expense of Ukraine. He followed this by begging OPEC+ to produce more crude oil, while reducing U.S. oil production because supposedly it helps America “build back better” greener. Take it he doesn’t know it’s called GLOBAL warming for a reason. There is no rational basis to make the U.S. energy dependent on nations that hate us when prior to his administration America was energy independent.

The man is failing on every major issue confronting our nation and citizenry presently. He left hundreds of Americans stranded in Afghanistan, failing to keep his promise to stay in Kabul until every American was evacuated. As I write this, Biden has yet to visit Pennsylvania, New York or New Jersey after significant damage due to flooding from the remains of Hurricane Ida which led to so far, the deaths of 46 people. However, he will be vacationing again this weekend at his home in Wilmington, Delaware. NPR even reported that Biden “has spent twice as many weekends at his home there as in the White House.”

From day one, he also intentionally created a crisis on our southern border with Mexico. President Biden signed executive orders that obviated former President Trump’s immigration policies, including putting a halt in construction of the wall along the border. In July, US Customs and Border Protection caught over 212,000 people, up from June numbers (the highest monthly total in more than two decades). So far, more than 1.3 million illegal immigrants have entered the U.S. in 2021 compared to less than 400,000 in 2020 and a little over a million in 2019, and the 2021 figure is based on just 7 months. According to Pew, “single adults accounted for 53% of migrant encounters in July, up from 28% in May 2019.” But what is the current administration doing? They are assisting Tajikistan secure its border with Afghanistan to address security threats in the region since the U.S. withdrawal from Kabul and bring hundreds of thousands of unvetted migrants from Afghanistan – Cubans need not apply.

There is also the economy. The August Jobs report was abysmal. Instead of holding President Biden accountable or at least to the same standard as they did President Trump, the media is running pick plays to protect this bumbaclot. They allow his incoherent word salads he attempts to pass as sentences to go unchecked when in fact they are a clear demarcation that the man is Cuckoo for Coco Pops. He is obviously disheveled in his efforts to communicate but what does one expect from a 78-year-old flip-flopper who has had two aneurisms and surgeries for both (I don’t know anyone who has not suffered any cognitive decline after such an occurrence). Prices are rising and inflation is out of control, only thing worse that can happen is stagflation. The Department of Labor recently stated that in July, consumer prices saw the largest one-month increase (5.4%) since 2008.

Crime is also a problem on the rise. Across the nation, mostly in minority communities, murder and theft is up. In Los Angeles, Latino and Black victims account for nearly all of L.A.’s rise in homicides. The same is true for Portland, where Blacks are more likely to be murdered than Blacks in cities better known for high crime rates as well as in D.C., Atlanta, Baltimore and Chicago. Much of it due to gang violence yet the Biden administration has myopically decided to focus on guns singularly. This to is intentional because if he would adequately address the economy, there would be less crime. However, since taking office, Biden has implemented policies that have resulted in not only higher rates of Black unemployment but also increases in the labor force participation rate among Black workers. According to August 2021 jobs report, the unemployment rate among Blacks grew to 8.8% from 8.2% in July. The white unemployment rate fell to 4.5% from 4.8% and the Asian unemployment rate dropped to 4.6% from 5.3%.

And did I mention there is his leaving American citizens behind in Afghanistan? He proclaims it a success and an accomplishment to be proud of, but it is not. The U.S. was able to evacuate more than 120,000 people from Saigon in 6 days.

Since assuming command, this administration has had two major cyberattacks occur under its watch: The Colonial Pipeline was hit by a ransomware cyber-attack and meat processor JBS SA. The president said that he would hold those responsible (actors in Russia) and Putin to account, but he didn’t. Again, it is only to be expected from the party of Hugo Black, James Heflin and Edmund Pettus. This administration ignores the consternation on the border with Mexico. Illegal immigrants have been apprehended from more than a hundred countries the likes of Haiti, Ghana, Angola, China, Ukraine, Brazil, Cuba, India, Cameroon, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Somalia and Venezuela. In the Yuma Sector, Border Patrol agents arrested a group of 11 Iranians who illegally crossed the border from Mexico. There is nothing they can do they say, but they can provide millions of tax payer loot to tackle border security in Jordan, Tunisia and several other countries.

Supposedly an adult is back in the Whitehouse: 13 service members killed in Afghanistan, inflation out the azz, an increase dependency of foreign oil and an increase in crime across the nation. Add to this that now the Biden administration has armed the Taliban with the best military equipment in the world, which most likely will be shipped to communist China, Iran and Russia to be reversed engineered. Lockdowns have forced our children to loose maybe two years of formal education they will never be able to make up and our military leadership is more concerned with understanding “white rage” than working on maintaining being the greatest fighting force in the world. We are even negotiating with the Taliban. What happened to “we don’t negotiate with terrorist?” Mark my word, if any U.S. citizen is able to get out of Afghanistan, best believe we sent them piles of cash like Biden and Obama did with Iran. Biden will not push for investigating what went wrong with his Afghan withdrawal, or how can we get the Americans left behind out of the country, but he does have time to request that Federal Trade Commission look into why McDonald’s ice cream machines are broken.

The Biden administration is under water and their policy actions and words are void of reason, logic and truth. They are intentionally and on purpose, trying to destroy America by staging a color revolution against our constitutional Republic. Now more than ever we need Corn Pop. I wish he would have taken sleepy creepy Joe behind the shed and whopped that trick. Maybe then he would not have become the worse president ever. So in honor of our president, I dedicate this song to him.

Please support: Bitcoin 3J4Y3KNfW8zAneBswPruDQ6TsqKVXjpJHu Cashapp $tstephensphd

Staff Writer; Torrance T. Stephens

You can follow this brother over at; Daily Thought Crime. Can also purchase any of his books over at; Amazon – TTS Books.