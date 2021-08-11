Woe Unto Them Who….

(ThyBlackMan.com) We are living in a time of universal deceit, of out in the open wickedness and societal corruption of biblical proportions akin to Sodom and Gomorrah. Our governments disseminate falsehoods, whole industries like advertising, public relations, sales and the media are based upon lies, deceit and exaggerations. Unbridled greed, callousness and lack of empathy are rampant. Giant corporations manufacture and sell pharmaceuticals and routinely market lethal products they know are harmful. When caught they only have to pay fines, none of their executives ever go to jail!

The whole COVID response has deliberately turned the world upside down. We were originally asked to shelter in place (SIP) for two weeks to “slow the spread” but two weeks turned into well over a year and a half in direct contravention to all known modalities for treating epidemics and pandemics. This is the first time in known history healthy people were quarantined, isolated and asked to refrain from productive activity and earning a living. This is the first time in history where non-scientists, bureaucrats, unelected technocrats and billionaires set public health policies not just for one or two nations or regions but for the whole world! This is totally unprecedented.

How did we allow this to happen? Why have our elected officials failed to seek our opinions, not listened to our concerns, refused to engage in open dialogue and not even allowed us to ask questions? How come vaccines are touted as the only remedy or treatment modality? How come most politicians and “public health officials” have proffered and recommend only one response? How is it ordinary people are not allowed to ask questions or disagree in public without censure, being deplatformed on monopoly social media platforms, dismissed, ridiculed, ostracized or demonized? Why are debate and counter factual evidence completely excluded from the conversation?

Donald Rumsfeld one of the main members of the George W. Bu$h administration, the group who lied us into invading Afghanistan and Iraq died a few weeks ago. There was no major mention of his passing in the corporate or monopoly digital media. Could it be the powers that be didn’t want the passing of a liar and warmonger like Rumsfeld brought to our attention lest we make the connection between the obvious similarities between the current COVID propaganda; the constant fear mongering moving the goalposts, saying this will be a multi year problem and the lies about 9-11, WMD’s, mushroom clouds and the need for a generational “global war on terror”?

There was a time when humans discerned there were direct consequences of our thoughts, words and actions, that they were prime causative factors in life. The Hermetic Law of Causation states, “Every Cause has its Effect; every Effect has its Cause; everything happens according to Law; Chance is but a name for Law not recognized; there are many planes of causation, but nothing escapes the Law.”

This erudite wisdom was passed from the ancient Africans on the Nile Valley throughout the known world. It is a universal axiom; it applies to all things on every level. It is has many similarities, we are familiar with the phrases, “you reap what you sow”, “what goes around comes around” “payback is a dog”, or simply Karma.

In the Bible the word woe means grief, anguish, misfortune but it is also used to convey the notion of consequences, calamity, divine judgment, retribution and admonition. For example in the Hebrew Bible the prophet Isaiah says, “Woe unto them that call evil good, and good evil; that put darkness for light, and light for darkness; that put bitter for sweet, and sweet for bitter! Woe unto them that are wise in their own eyes and prudent in their own sight. Woe unto them that are mighty to drink wine and men of strength to mingle strong drink which justify the wicked for reward and take away the righteousness of the righteous from him.” Isaiah 5:20-23

In the Christian New Testament Yeshua Ben Joseph said, “Woe unto you, scribes and Pharisees, hypocrites! for ye make clean the outside of the cup and of the platter but within they are full of extortion and excess, Thou blind Pharisee, cleanse first that which is within the cup and platter that the outside of them may be clean also.” Matthew 23: 25-26

In both examples woes were pronounced upon the wicked and the hypocrites, not to be mean spirited or holier than thou, but to point out the horrible consequences of their consciousness and behavior. Today high placed sociopaths and megalomaniacs think there will be no negative consequences, for their actions, that they can commit evil with impunity. I say we pronounce woes on Anthony Fauci, Bill Gates, Warren Buffett, Klaus Swab and coldhearted elected officials, bureaucrats and technocrats because of their lies, their greed, callousness and evil. I say woe unto them who frighten the young and the old, woe to them who disrupt society without just cause! I say woe unto those who put profit before people, who create chaos who deliberately injure and harm innocent people. Woe unto them and may their consequences fit their actions.

Written by Junious Ricardo Stanton

Official website; http://fromtheramparts.blogspot.com