CNN Don Lemon and MSNBC Joy Reid Are White Liberals in Black Face.

(ThyBlackMan.com) It seems as if the people who are doing the most productive work in black communities across this great nation are never the ones on TV complaining about how systemically racist the United States of America is. Rather they are the folk of all races who see a problem and are willing to roll up their sleeves and put that work in to show the opportunities offered by this country. Like Scott Presler and the hundreds of volunteers he amassed to assist in cleaning up the streets of Baltimore – it wasn’t Kweisi Mfume, Elijah Cummings or Stephanie C. Rawlings-Blake. Then there is Pete Keller of ULON (United Legion, One Nation) in Chicago who is striving to offering help and change the lives for ex-offenders and prevent youth from becoming involved with gangs – not Lori Lightfoot or Kim Foxx. Not to be forgotten is Jason Mercado, who through his baking business, Sweet Mission, trains and employs homeless people who need a new start on life in California. This is work not done by Nancy Pelosi, Maxine Watters, George Gascón or London Breed.

Yet the loudest complainants, typically are well-to-do black talking heads that have less experience and knowledge of the real issues they constantly yelp about hurting poor and minority communities. Truthfully, they are not in these places and have more in common with wealthy and elite white progressives. If I had to describe them in form, they represent a new age type of blackface.

After the Civil War, it became popular in the U.S. for white performers to play characters that demeaned newly freed slaves. This practice became known as Blackface and it was entertainment designed to reinforce the presupposed stupidity of former slaves. In his North Star newspaper, Fredrick Douglass called such entertainers “the filthy scum of white society.” A similar practice has become standard activity for mainly media personalities that are more occupied with how racism is the top issue confronting American blacks in 2021 more so than anything else. It is as if all they can do is talk about race and racism. They are more connected with the elite activist class than 90% of blacks across the country. There are many of these people who happen to be black but are more accurately can be described as liberal whites in Blackface.

They are all over the place and equally too many to name, including but not limited to the likes of Lester Holt, Oprah Winfrey, Jemele Hill, Eugene Robinson, Yamiche Alcindor, Dean Baquet and April Ryan. They claim to be journalist with the interest of black people (with which they do not interact with) when in reality they are political activist for a wealthy white progressive American agenda. Two that stick out are Don Lemon and Joy Reid. A commonality between them all is that they are totally disconnected from reality and practice a form of journalism that has replaced principles of objectivity and purpose with narratives. The most frequent being the philosophy of race obssessed wokism.

They preach for black folk to be more concerned with hating white people that had nothing to do with slavery more than how crime is disabling our neighborhoods. They advocate on behalf of failing government public schools and teacher unions over parents and their children that desire school choice. Nearly 90 percent of black support school choice but they villify their view and ignore them. Do they have shows or hard hitting interviews or discussion on school choice? Do they have shows or hard hitting interviews or discussion on why over 80 percent of black public school students are not proficient in math and reading? The answer to both is no. Instead theirs is a singular vocabulary of racism.

It is as if these people just want to flame division and make the condition of blacks worse rather than address problems that could be solved via a collective American effort.

Teaching and reporting systemic racism as being more important than teaching math, English, science and other classes like auto mechanics or welding will put us in a deeper hole. History should be taught and it angers me when the Reid’s and Lemon’s of this country regularly tell people they are victims rather they can accomplish anything. All this does is perpetrate more hate that leads back to increased and unnecessary racial animosity.

They represent an untruthful media – a media of projection that ignores treating individuals as individuals and falsely claiming that people can’t relate to people simply because of their skin color.

These cats do not practice journalism and are so far removed from reality, it’s incomprehensible (in particular when honsetly addressing the major problem for poor Americans, especially in black communities), their claim to have our best interest in mind. That’s how removed these people are from our lives, that they think what happens January 6 is more important than rising gas prices, crime and the lose of jobs due to illegal immigration. How about hearings on failing schools, stopping gang violence or even cyber attacks on our infrastructure. Why not interview the Jews or Asian victims of hate crimes, or mother’s whose kids have died due to gang violence or parents who have kids that graduate through social promotion but cannot read. These are the main issues folk care about.

But I wouldn’t wait on it, they would rather focus on biological or hereditary differences between people and downplay the value of individual merit – under the belief America is so racist that illegal immigrants from Africa cross the southern border to get here and that mostly whites put Obama in the Whitehouse.

This is where we are: telling kids that since they are black they will never be successful means they say cool, why work hard, I will just take what I want and commit any crime to get – rather via mugging or slanging drugs.

The disinformation and lies and race-bating they promote has to stop if seeking solutions is the goal. Their preference as with crime is to control the narrative instead of address the problem. If not, they are the problem and will only continue the tradition of Blackface and represent “the filthy scum of white society.”

Staff Writer; Torrance T. Stephens

Staff Writer; Torrance T. Stephens