Money / You are here: Home Business / What to Do when Accused of DUI.

What to Do when Accused of DUI.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) DUI is one of the most commonly perpetrated crimes. This is probably because many people take this law lightly. Moreover, the tests involved in determining if drivers are drunk are often far from accurate and can evaluate a driver incorrectly, causing them to be arrested even when they are sober.

Therefore, you should not panic if you are arrested and accused of DUI. Although you may be tempted to defend yourself and convince the police that you are innocent, remember that all the protocols employed in regular arrests are at play.

This means that anything you do or say might be used to build a case against you. Therefore, keep your cool and avoid any heated arguments with the police officers.

You will also find it helpful to follow this list on what to do when accused of DUI.

Things to Do When Accused of DUI

1. Keep a Detailed Record of Everything

When dealing with a DUI, never rely solely on your memory to give an account of what happened during your arrest. As soon as you can, jot down all that you can remember about the accident. This may include details that seem trivial to you but may help in building up your case. Take notes on the exact location you were pulled over and where you were headed before the arrest.

You should also note the people who were with you in the car and an approximate of the time you were pulled over. Also, note if there were any witnesses at the scene when you were pulled over and anyone you met before you started driving. Other essential notes include the reasons the police gave you for pulling you over and whether you took any field sobriety tests.

2. Turn Your Social Media Profile to Private

As soon as you can, turn all your social media profiles to private. It will also help if you abstain from sharing any crucial details concerning the case on your social media pages. This is because anything you post may be used or misused to build a case against you. A totally unrelated post may be put out of context and incriminate you.

3. Gather Witnesses

Witnesses are vital to any case. Therefore, it will be beneficial to contact anyone you saw or met right before you started driving. If they can vouch that you had no alcohol before driving, they can significantly tip the scales in your favor. Also, take the contacts of anyone who saw you being pulled over by the police. Did anyone see you taking a field sobriety test? Such a person may be a beneficial witness in your case.

4. Hire a DUI Lawyer

Due to DUI cases’ complicated nature, it would be best to hire a professional lawyer to handle all the legal issues on your stead. DUI lawyers are highly experienced in that field and will prove very helpful throughout your case. However, it would help if you were extra careful when choosing a lawyer. You want to choose one seasoned in the field, committed to your case, and readily available if you need help. Anyone who does not meet that criteria will probably cause you more harm than good.

Hiring a local defense attorney to represent you in your DUI charge is the best solution. This is because a local attorney will be more conversant with the DUI laws and policies in that area than your lawyer in your home state. Do not let DUI charges stress you up. Get yourself a lawyer and relax.

Staff Writer; Paul Brown