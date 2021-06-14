Money / You are here: Home Business / 5 Reasons Your Resume is Getting Overlooked.

5 Reasons Your Resume is Getting Overlooked.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) When large companies look to fill a new job opening, they sometimes have thousands of applicants to sort through. Imagine that for a second – your resume could be just one of thousands. This is why it is especially important that people who are seeking employment take special care in making their resume a powerful document. If you have been applying for open positions without landing any interviews, then you are probably wondering what is happening with your resume.

There are quite a few reasons that your resume might get overlooked, and the overwhelming number of applicants is only one of those many reasons. The good news is that there really are just four main reasons your resume might be getting overlooked and all four of these reasons are quite simple to fix.

Your Resume is Plain

One of the easiest ways to make your resume stand out is to ensure that your resume is visually appealing. Most word processing programs have pre-loaded templates that you can select in order to make your resume look nice. If you prefer, you can also create your own design for your resume to make sure that it catches the eye.

If your resume is not visually appealing, then it is simply not going to catch the eye of a recruiter. Remember, many of the jobs for which you apply will have thousands of applicants to sort through. Making sure resume looks nice is one of the easiest methods for making sure it does not get tossed into the “no” pile immediately.

You Didn’t Use a Resume Service

If you aren’t sure how to do your taxes, you might hire a tax consultant. Similarly, if you aren’t good at writing your resume, you might want to consider using a resume service.

Your resume isn’t something you can afford to make mistakes with or do a subpar job on. If you’ve identified that you aren’t the best person to write your own resume, this is where investing in professional help can really be a good idea. There are ton of reviews of resume services to consider potentially using. Do your research as to which service may be a good fit for your career needs – it may just be the best investment you make for your entire career.

You Wrote a “One-Size-Fits-All” Resume

A “one-size-fits-all” resume is a resume that is generic and can be sent to several different job openings all at once. The people who sort through applications can spot a generic resume in a split second. While it might seem easier to send out a generic resume, it is not likely that a generic resume is going to pay off and land you an interview.

The best advice that professionals will give you is to take the time to write a resume that is tailored to the job you are trying to land. A tailored resume can increase your chances of landing an interview significantly. When a recruiter scans resumes, they are looking for a clear connection between your resume and their job listing. This connection is something that can only be done with a tailored resume.

You Are Not Using the Right Words

You may have noticed that technology has changed many things about the way that we connect with potential employers over the years. However, you may not have known that technology also helps large companies connect with the applicant who has the highest potential for performing well at a job.

Large companies are likely utilizing a software that can your resume for key words and phrases. This software will sort resumes into an automatic pile of “no’s” and only send a few resumes through to be looked at by an actual recruiter. One tip that professionals often advise job seekers about is to use the language of the job posting. Most software is built to look for the key words in the job posting you apply to.

You Did Not Sell Yourself

Overall, your resume really has one very simple job: to sell yourself to your potential employer. Unfortunately, this is a skill that is often very difficult for job seekers to master. It might be that your resume is too focused on job histories instead of education. It might be that your education does not match your current achievements. Each situation is going to be unique, but one of your goals as a job applicant should be to determine how to best sell yourself for the job for which you are applying.

Consider the job posting, expectations, salary, and even the information you know about the company itself. What should you make sure that you have in your resume in order to prove that you are a good fit for that job, that you deserve that pay scale, and that you would make a good team member for that company. Your resume should answer those questions for the recruiter who is making the decision about whether or not to call you in for an interview.

Final Thoughts

If you are having trouble landing an interview with a company even after you have sent in your resume time and time again, the solution could actually be quite simple. Make sure that you are doing everything that you should be doing with your resume in order to keep that important piece of paper out of the “no” pile and ensure that you are called in for an interview. Above all, always remember that your resume is one of the single most important documents for anyone who is out there competing in this brutal job market.

Staff Writer; Fred Parker