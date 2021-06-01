Money / You are here: Home Business / The False Prophets of Black Identitarianism.

The False Prophets of Black Identitarianism.

(ThyBlackMan.com) It strikes me as funny that I must keep repeating that I abide by the beliefs of Martin Luther King Jr. continuously as if cats do not get what I am saying. But I do, because intrinsically the fact remains all people are individuals and different and it is feculent to attempt to group all folk into a generalized monolithic category just based on how they look or skin color alone – this is un-American. Yes, my credo was adopted from the statement: “I look to a day when people will not be judged by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character” from King’s “I have a dream” speech. Unfortunately, many Blacks, hand selected by the progressive liberal intelligentsia have motioned away from the understanding that no one can be singularly judge by the color of their skin and have promulgated unreasoned narratives for the simple purpose of division and self-enrichment.

It is paramount for this nation to note the abject problems that seem to surface when we remove the individual nature of liberty and freedom from the person to such an extent that the group becomes more significant that the individual. This is unacceptable to existing under the status of this constitutional republic we call the United States of America. Yet, many, especially Black folk who have never experienced a day of being oppressed in their life do such without concern. So herein I will give names and provide examples of these snake oil salesmen and women who appear to care more about self-adulation than collective community responsibility.

The ontology of identity or the politics based on social identity is more than just race, sex or skin color, but you would not know this from the idiots projected through the cathode ray tube, daily, in particularly those considered to be Black or African American. A select few have been given the privilege to lecture the general public on the subject yet they are not reflective of the general public. More than anything, their celebrity holds more weight than the reason or objectivity lacking from their idealism does. Malcom X once said: “The white liberals, who have been posing as our friends, have failed us. The white liberal is the worst enemy to America and the worst enemy to the black man.” He also stated that “White liberals are those who have perfected the art of selling themselves to the black man as our ‘friend’ to get our sympathy, our allegiance and our minds. The white liberal attempts to use us politically against white conservatives, so that anything the black man does is never for his own good, never for his advancement, never for his own progress, he’s only a pawn in the hands of the white liberal.” This observation is consistent when you attempt to describe the political positions of Marc Lamont Hill, Joy-Ann Reid, Jemele Hill, Charlamagne Tha God, Stephen A. Smith and countless others.

First, Marc Lamont Hill. He happens to teach (supposedly) at a university where one of my daughters attend. I was extremely upset when my alma mater paid him an inordinate fee to serve as a visiting professor and do nothing. A Millionaire, this cat is always talking about systemic racism and the impact it has on the Black community but with the lack of self-awareness of a slug in a pile of salt. Accepting that he is a self-professed anti-Semite, this cat is so poorly read that he believes that racism shortens the lifespan of blacks more than homicide, poverty (which has nothing to do with race) and households without fathers. He is so programmed that he even considers Black folk who voted for Trump to be racist. Common sense lucidly is something that he lacks but doing the work on behalf of his white liberal coterie surely seems to pay well enough for him to dispose of reason, logic and objectivity. You never see him complain about the state of schools in Baltimore, DC, Los Angeles or Chicago for some strange reason.

Next there is Joy-Ann Reid. This is the woman who says that parents who don’t want critical race theory taught in schools are racists. Trick, I am Black and I would rather my kids learn Axiomatic Set Theory and Geology like the kids in Korea, Finland and China than some dumb fck Marxist idealogy. Black kids already behind yet you have no ability to investigate how public education is failing kids across the nation. Not to mention, you a homophobe and you have yet to produce evidence that your blog was hacked. I don’t know why you even consider yourself the appropriate vehicle to speak on oppression or racism seeing you got you a degree from Harvard, was kept from being under the boot of the IRS and have a net worth of $4 million. You don’t represent me or the 32 shot, 3 fatally, Memorial Day weekend across Chicago.

Jemele Hill, in my opinion is the female mirror image of Don Lemon. She can only complain about issues of race and for me that is strange seeing that the racism I experienced growing up in Memphis in the 1960s during segregation was way worse than the dumb shit she complains about as a person born in 1975 (a good movie year – Friday Foster and Cooley High). She actually says some of the strangest stuff. For example there is this: “Black people have been under the boot of racism, white supremacy, economic anxiety, inequality and so much else. Despite it all, we somehow didn’t vote for a racist and didn’t storm not nary a U.S. capitol. But sure, let’s keep centering everything around aggrieved white people.” It is as if she has no knowledge of the hotels, hospitals, theaters or schools the Black community built across this great nation during and after reconstruction in spite of Jim Crow. She also seems to express the sentiment that she is ignorant of the violence (or acceptable) carried out by BLM and ANTIFA in 2020. More unfortunate is that she cannot see or has any knowledge of the denounment of the success of the Black community with the New Deal and policies of Lyndon B. Johnson. But like I said, easier to be loud than to shut your trap, open your eyes, turn a page and read.

Charlamagne tha God, or better yet Lenard Larry is propped up by the liberal media as if he is a representative and spokesman for the average Black person. Clearly, he is not and is as poorly read as a 3 month old because he speaks more than he reads as evidenced by his name. I do not know too many Black men that adopt names from genocidal Franco-Germanic rulers from the eighth century. In fact, I still query what normal cat would want to have a derivative of Charles I (Charles the Great) as a nick name? Then there is the genocidal nature of said Franco-German. All he did was battle and murder Muslims and Saxons in masses from Lombard to Eresburg. But I reckon this selected progressive Black spokesperson never read Blood and Soil: A World History of Genocide and Extermination from Sparta to Darfur by Ben Kiernan or any other book on his namesake. But what can one expect from a man that let his slave master Joe Biden come on his show and define what being black was to him?

If bloviation and empty pomposity had a face it would be Stephen A. Smith. Seems he is the personification of liberal hysteria and mindless introspection. He is always talking about what it means too be Black in America at ESPN while being driven around in chauffeur driven limousines with his net worth of $16 million dollars. He is so oppressed that he lives better than 99 percent of all Americans regardless of race, but he is supposedly the poster child of the impact of racism. One would think that If he could not opine on race, he would not have a career. But this is not true, if he couldn’t, he would just call Black men who stand up for themselves and speak their minds uncle Toms and coons – and I will bet he has never read Harriet Beecher Stowe’s Uncle Tom’s Cabin.

To all people and Black folk, white liberal cats pick and select these tricks to regurgitate their views of what they think we as black folk need to know. They really don’t give a fck about us. There are many more of this collective but what is of import is that people telling you how they feel and what to think without reference is dangerous. When we accept without question just because someone is on TV, then we abrogate our freedom of thought. I was taught that if you don’t think for yourself someone else will and tricks like the aforementioned are not worth their weight in trash.

