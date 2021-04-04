Weekly Columns / You are here: Home Opinion / Ubisoft Watch Dogs: Legion Tips & Tricks to Try After You Beat the Game.

Ubisoft Watch Dogs: Legion Tips & Tricks to Try After You Beat the Game.

(ThyBlackMan.com) It takes 20 hours to beat Watch Dogs: Legion, meaning that you can reach from start to finish if you focus on major story events and missions. Reaching the end of the game doesn’t necessarily mean that there’s nothing left to explore. Especially when it comes to games like Watch Dogs: Legion, there’s a lot to explore and can easily take dozens of hours.

Here’s what you can do after you beat Watch Dogs: Legion from start to finish. This guide will help you add another 10 to 20 hours of gameplay. Learn to uncover many Watch Dogs: Legion secrets including side quests, skilled recruits, and upgrades with the tips and ideas shared below.

After completing the main campaign in roughly 20 hours or so, you can choose the most preferred path of replaying the game. But if you have just finished playing, you may not want to start again so early. If that’s the case, start exploring the side quests first and then move on to the next challenge.

Complete Side Quests

There are more than a dozen side quests in Watch Dogs: Legion you can complete. These side quests unlock as you progress in the game. One of the most interesting side quests added by Ubisoft is Stormzy’s Fall On My Enemies. This side quest is about the appearance of a popular British rapper Stormzy in his own mission. If you have beaten Watch Dogs: Legion already, start the Fall On My Enemies mission.

Liberate

There’s a lot you can do in Watch Dogs: Legion. Liberating all districts in the game earns you achievements such as trophies and unlocks the full game in the real sense. You can liberate the whole of London and you will be rewarded for the same. If you’re a completionist, this is one of the best things to do after beating Watch Dogs: Legion. Freeing areas will also free other in-game elements. You can recruit anyone as the game allows multiple playable characters. Each time you free an area from an oppressor and set people free, the game rewards you. So, once you’re done finishing the game, you can start to liberate.

Get Rich

Watch Dogs: Legion has its own currency called ETO. Players use it to buy weapon skins, vehicle paint, and other important stuff like clothing. As you progress and complete story missions, you get rewarded with ETO. In WatchYou can find and acquire it by completing story missions, through world activities, and scattered in ETO safes throughout London. There are several other money hacks in Watch Dogs: Legion which you can try. You can hack slot machines and ATMs to get rich and you can also try playing mini-games, use perks that offer ETOs and also save money by shopping using discounts.

Permadeath Mode

Permadeath mode is one of the most amazing things you can do after beating Watch Dogs: Legion. This game mode, when activated, makes all your operatives vulnerable to elimination as soon as they take any lethal damage. As a result, players would want to recruit operatives often and if no operative is left alive, the game ends. To enable permadeath mode, players will need to activate it at the start of every new game. The mode can be deactivated during the gameplay but you can’t enable it after you start playing.

Co-Op Mode

Watch Dogs: Legion’s Online mode lets players enjoy co-op play with their friends. According to Ubisoft, players can recruit anyone and can also bring their own characters in the game. The open world will also feature dynamic events. Additionally, the game will also allow players to invade other players’ areas. Once after completing the game, playing co-op mode should be on your list of things to do after beating Watch Dogs: Legion.

Staff Writer; Corey Shaw

Have any Tech Tips? News? Hit up our Tech Guru at; CoreyS@ThyBlackMan.com