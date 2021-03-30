You are here: Home News / Once Again the National Association of Black Journalists Proves Their Irrelevance.

Once Again the National Association of Black Journalists Proves Their Irrelevance.

(ThyBlackMan.com) Once Again the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) proves their irrelevance. Their name should be changed to “The National Association of Liberal Black Journalists” (NALBJ). This is a more accurate description of who they are as an organization.

The organization claims on their website to, “Advocates on behalf of Black journalists and media professionals in the U.S. and worldwide…and is committed to: strengthening ties among Black journalists, students journalists, journalism educators and media professionals; and sensitizing all media to the importance of fairness in the workplace for Black journalists.”

They are little more than another radical liberal appendage of the Democrat Party like the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (N.A.A.C.P.) and the National Urban League (NUL).

They don’t represent Black people; they represent their membership. There’s a big difference. These groups have been taken over, on a functional level, by white elite liberals who have made the pursuit of homosexuality, transsexuality, amnesty for those in the country illegally, and the continued emasculation of the Black male their priority.

They have become notorious for sending out press releases promoting all sorts of liberal causes that they wrap under the guise of “racism, homophobia; but they never can seem to find their voice when it comes to heterophobia, Christian-phobia, support for the nuclear family, etc.

I challenge the NABJ to show me one instance when they have issued one public statement when the ugly head of intolerance was directed towards a conservative member, like me and others who believe in traditional marriage, heterosexuality, and the biological truths of male and female.

A case and point is the column that was published by a U.S.A. Today reporter, Hemal Jhaveri (who has since been fired for unrelated reasons). Last week she wrote one of the most heterotrophic, anti-Christian, anti-traditional family columns I have ever read. Her racism and bigotry should have been roundly denounced universally; but nooooooooooo.

Radical liberal groups like NABJ, the N.A.A.C.P. and the NUL came down with a severe case of laryngitis all because they are blinded by their liberal biases.

Her racist tirade includes language like this: “…Oral Roberts, with its decrees banning homosexual conduct, stating that marriage is only between a man and a woman, and specifically banning male students from wearing makeup, earned a ticket to the Big Dance even though the university’s foundations expressly go against the very things the NCAA say they value. The fact is, any and all anti-LGBT+ language in any school’s policies should ban them from the NCAA competition.”

To make matters worse, Jhaveri is of Asian descent, Indian to be specific. You would expect her to be a lot more tolerant and sensitive to other viewpoints.

Just two weeks ago, the radical NABJ issued a press release denouncing the Asian killings in Atlanta. And yes, there is a moral equivalency to the Asian shootings in Atlanta and what Jhaveri wrote in U.S.A. Today about Oral Roberts University.

The liberal argument is that former president Trump is responsible for the increase in violence because of his rhetoric. Shouldn’t Jhaveri be held to the same standard?

Her rhetoric is responsible for the increase in violence towards those of us who believe in marriage between man and woman; that your gender is determined by God in the womb; and that you can’t have a penis and be a girl, etc.

Why has the Asian American Journalists Association (AAJA) not denounced one of their own for spewing out hatred and intolerance?

Well, there is a very simple explanation for their silence. When radical liberals talk about tolerance and fairness it only applies to their support of fellow radical liberal individuals and causes.

As a graduate of Oral Roberts University, I was totally repulsed by Jhaveri’s column and the lack of denunciation by the above listed groups! I have called Jhaveri’s editor, Nicole Carroll (a white female) about doing a rebuttal in the U.S.A. Today, but have not heard back from her, nor do I expect to.

Just an aside, Carroll was editor-in-chief of the 1989 Arizona State University yearbook and approved two photos of students in black face.

It seems like racism and intolerance is embedded throughout all these radical liberal organizations. I am still waiting for NABJ to denounce Carroll as a racist.

I am curious to see if the NABJ or the AAJA has the guts and the professionalism to respond to this column. I wouldn’t hold my breath. As I am fond of saying, when all is said and done; there is more said than done!

Staff Writer; Raynard Jackson

This talented brother is a Pulitzer Award nominated columnist and founder and chairman of Black Americans for a Better Future (BAFBF), a federally registered 527 Super PAC established to get more Blacks involved in the Republican Party. BAFBF focuses on the Black entrepreneur. For more information about BAFBF, visit www.bafbf.org. You can follow Raynard on Twitter; Raynard1223.