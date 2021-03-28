All the Big Games Coming to PlayStation in 2021.

(ThyBlackMan.com) One thing is certain now since the consoles have entered the next generation: Sony has fantastic content. While Microsoft is already keen to emphasize how many Xbox games have become available, Sony has been less keen on highlighting this point – despite the fact that so many of the huge PlayStation 5 games are also coming to Windows. And a number of such games have recently been given new launch dates. All of the relevant release dates for the PS5 games (exclusive and non-exclusive) that have been confirmed are listed below:

Horizon Forbidden West

The much-awaited sequel to Horizon Zero Dawn is Horizon Forbidden West and was unveiled in June at Sony’s PS5 gaming event. Horizon Forbidden West, arriving on PS5, and surprisingly on PS4, resumes Aloy’s tale and brings her to the vast wilderness of America, faced with a new challenge along with some old rivals. Expect fresh automatons, some old characters, and also some stunning visuals in Horizon Forbidden West as it will arrive at some point (probably this fall) in 2021.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, the whole new game by Insomniac Games is coming on PS5 in June 2021. Ratchet and Clank are separated in the game and try to reunite. In an attempt to stay together, they meet a new Lombax warrior. Insomniac Games states that for the Ratchet & Clank series, Rift Apart is a perfect game to start from, as the game will feature a completely unique storyline, but it will surely reward longtime players. The series started from PS2 in 2002 and the upcoming PlayStation 5 game has a deeper connection to the previously launched Ratchet and Clank games in the series.

Gran Turismo 7

In the Gran Turismo franchise, the new game is set to be the best driving sim yet. And it is safe to assume that with the powerful hardware of PS5 Gran Turismo 7 will be the best experience fans can expect. In single-player matches, gamers will also have the ability to refine their talents, then go online to race against the best in multiplayer tournaments. In several other traditional racing sims, this degree of realism has been caught, and with the PS5 featuring some pretty powerful next-gen hardware, it’s time that Gran Turismo 7 utilizes that power for good.

Resident Evil Village

Resident Evil Village, a sequel to Resident Evil 7, takes place years after its predecessor’s adventures and has Ethan, the central character of Resident Evil 7, searching for answers. The quest takes Ethan to Europe’s enigmatic and creepy village, where he finds more than what he thought. To create this next-generation game, Capcom incorporates elements from preceding Resident Evil games, and it looks strange, mystifying, and enjoyable. Resident Evil: Village is coming in May 2021 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S and Series X, and PC

Blood Bowl 3

Blood Bowl was originally a tabletop game published back in the ’80s by Games Workshop. The original game is set in Warhammer Fantasy Universe showcasing various competing races working to resolve their differences. The upcoming PlayStation game Blood Bowl 3 will feature 12 teams. According to the developer, each of these teams will have its own cheerleaders, multiplayer modes, pitch, and campaign. Blood Bowl 3 will be launched in August 2021. The game will be available on all the major consoles including Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and S. Blood Bowl 3 will also be launched for PC.

Far Cry 6

Far Cry 6, the long-awaited next iteration in the Far Cry series from Ubisoft is coming to consoles and PC this fiscal year. Set in the middle of the protests seeking to overthrow evil tyrant El Presidente from power, Ubisoft’s next game in the Far Cry series is ready. For players to visit, the island of Yara contains a combination of dense forests, coastal villages, farmland, and cityscapes. Ubisoft states it understands that many players expected that they are going to witness a tropical environment in War Cry 6 which is the key reason that inspired developers to design Yara. According to Ubisoft, the fictional place is inspired by the aesthetic of Cuba.

