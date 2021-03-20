You are here: Home Ent. / All the Big Games Coming to Xbox in 2021.

All the Big Games Coming to Xbox in 2021.

(ThyBlackMan.com) We live in an era of next-generation technology. The latest Xbox Series X and S, as well as the PlayStation 5, are currently available for purchase, but this is just the start. Microsoft understands that launch games won’t keep players satisfied for long. Microsoft has revealed many of the big upcoming games that are coming to its platform, reminding everyone why they should spend money on a new Xbox. All of the upcoming Xbox games can be found below:

Halo Infinite

One of the most anticipated Xbox games coming in 2021, Halo Infinite is set to completely change the Halo franchise for good. The developer 343 Industries planned to launch this upcoming Xbox game along with the Xbox Series X but had to delay its release citing internal reasons. As per the developer, Master Chief’s role will be more central than it was in the previous game. Though we still wait for the Halo Infinite release date announcement, the game is set for release in fall 2021.

Psychonauts 2

With gameplay similar to that of the original Psychonauts, Psychonauts 2 is releasing in 2021 on consoles and PC platforms. Once the game launches, players will be using the protagonist Raz’s unique powers and enjoying all the battles the developer is re-adding to the game which the studio cut before the acquisition citing budget concerns. Now when Microsoft has allowed the game developers more time and lent financial support, expect Psychonauts 2 to bring more content and in-game features than what was planned earlier. Despite the acquisition of the studio by Microsoft, Psychonauts 2 is not a console exclusive title and will arrive on Linux, Macintosh operating systems, Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Series S.

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide

Developer Fatshark has revealed many snippets of the Warhammer 40,000: Darktide gameplay and the game looks promising. Releasing in 2021, Warhammer 40,000: Darktide puts players against hordes of enemies in a hive city known as Tertium. Those familiar with the series know how vast these cities are. Players will take up the role of an agent serving Inquisition in order to completely destroy a cult. Warhammer 40,000: Darktide is coming exclusively on Microsoft Windows, Xbox Series X, and Series S.

Hellblade 2

Exclusive to Windows, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S, Hellblade 2 is a dark and mysterious game. Microsoft has confirmed that the game would run on Unreal Engine 5. Hellblade 2 made an appearance during July’s Xbox Games Showcase suggesting that it would take place in Iceland. The developer has not revealed much about its story, but Hellblade 2 is certainly much darker than the previous game from the series. The game features pagan rituals, battle sequences, and remarkably eye-catching landscapes. Hellblade 2 will be released sometime in 2021.

Other upcoming games for Xbox

Apart from the above-mentioned games, a large number of AAA titles are coming to Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Series S in 2021 and beyond. Microsoft Flight Simulator, new Fable, Everwild, State of Decay 3, Avowed, and Forza Motorsport. There are also some big games coming to Xbox in 2021 from indie developers along with third-party games as well as timed exclusive titles.

Tunic

An adventure game about a fox exploring a vast world, Tunic is similar to The Legend of Zelda in terms of the game’s structure. Developed by an indie developer Andrew Shouldice, Tunic features boss battles, many areas to explore which unlock as players progress, and it also features detailed environmental elements, some of which can be seen in the game’s trailer. According to the developer, Tunic is kind of a game that lets players explore its vast world instead of taking them through it.

The Gunk

The Gunk is a new adventure revealed at the Xbox Games Showcase, wherein gamers will face terrifying opponents and attempt to solve challenges that hide a bigger mystery. Elements like music and art improvisation of The Gunk trailer instantly appealed to players. The Gunk looks whimsical and can remind you of games like Ratchet & Clank. However, the Gunk certainly has its own style which is unique.

12 Minutes

12 Minutes is an immersive upcoming Xbox One game that takes place completely inside an apartment. You take control of a guy that is trapped in a time loop spending an evening with his wife only to find that a few moments later, cops come and suspect the guy of killing her. The guy, the players take control of, wakes up in the apartment 12 minutes earlier, and is forced to live those moments again after the cops kill him. The mission is to break the loop, but save yourself from the murder, and discover the truth.

The Big Con

The game developers at Mighty Yell know the fun of hustle people went through during the 1990s. The Great Con is a game about a family hustling to save their video shop. The game is due to be released on Xbox One and Xbox Series X, and a PC version is coming sometime afterward. Players will assume the part of a young hustler in it, who is doing her hardest to rescue her family from lenders. Just in the process of making ends meet, players will then need to don disguises, pickpocket, and make money by cleverly cheating people.

