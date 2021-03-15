What’s next? Disney+ pulls ‘Dumbo,’ and ‘Peter Pan’.

(ThyBlackMan.com) The cancel culture has struck three classic Disney films – “Dumbo,” “Peter Pan” and “The Aristocats” – because of their “racist” stereotypes.

The company’s streaming service, Disney+, removed access to the films for children under age 7. It is hoped the move will deter kids from watching the beloved titles so they won’t get any misguided ideas – especially when they’re not allowed in school.

In the “Stories Matter” section of the Disney website, the once iconic film company explained why each movie was being pulled.

For “Dumbo,” they explained that “the crows and musical number pay homage to racist minstrel shows, where white performers with blackened faces and tattered clothing imitated and ridiculed enslaved Africans on Southern plantations.

“The leader of the group in ‘Dumbo’ is Jim Crow, which shares the name of laws that enforced racial segregation in the Southern United States,” explained Disney.

“He sings in poorly accented English voiced by a white actor and plays the piano with chopsticks.”

And for “Peter Pan,” Disney stated that “the film portrays Native people in a stereotypical manner that reflects neither the diversity of Native peoples nor their authentic cultural traditions.

“It shows them speaking in an unintelligible language and repeatedly refers to them as ‘redskins,’ an offensive term. Peter and the Lost Boys engage in dancing, wearing headdresses and other exaggerated tropes.”

How about “The Aristocats”?

“The Siamese cat Shun Gon is depicted as a racist caricature of East Asian peoples with exaggerated stereotypical traits such as slanted eyes and buck teeth.”

But don’t worry. Adults will still be able to access the movies. They will be shown with disclaimers warning viewers of what is to come. Viewers wanting to watch the animated cartoons will be told: “This program includes negative depictions and/or mistreatment of people or cultures. These stereotypes were wrong then and are wrong now. Rather than remove this content, we want to acknowledge its harmful impact, learn from it and spark conversation to create a more inclusive future together.”

No word on Disney keeping tabs on who watches the taboo movies.

The move is understood to be part of an ongoing review by Disney of content in all its films.

Other classics that will include the warning will be the 1955 love story “Lady and the Tramp” and the 1960 film “Swiss Family Robinson.”

Now, how foolish is all this?

There is a good deal to be concerned about in 2021 – for children and adults.

America has no more freedom of expression. Our right to vote in meaningful elections is threatened. Our most basic human rights are compromised. Books are being banned. Our basic rights to defend ourselves are under attack. Our borders are meaningless. Girls sports are a joke since boys can compete with them. And on and on we go.

What a difference a year makes!

What a difference it makes that we are virtual prisoners in our own homes!

What a difference it makes that we have a caretaker president unable to form cohesive sentences!

What difference does it make to have our capital city protected from the people of America with razor wire and National Guardsmen and no one to protect us from marauding aliens who test positive for COVID?

We are fast approaching the abyss.

Worse yet, we have lost our innocence.

Do elections mean anything?