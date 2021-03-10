You are here: Home Health / 8 Types And Causes Of Miscarriage.

8 Types And Causes Of Miscarriage.

(ThyBlackMan.com) There are many questions regarding the process of miscarriage. Most importantly what is it? Why does it happen? What causes a miscarriage? Can you avoid it? What signs indicate subsequent miscarriage? Let us review all frequently asked questions about miscarriage. Miscarriage is the most common pregnancy-related issue. According to a US estimate, about 15-20% of known pregnancies end up in miscarriage.

What Is A Miscarriage?

Miscarriage in most simple words can be termed as periods during pregnancy or a loss of pregnancy. A pregnancy occurs with the formation of an embryo. Miscarriage is losing a pregnancy anywhere before the 20th week followed by the death of the fetus. For known pregnancy, it is quite an emotional trauma. About 50% of known pregnancies end in miscarriage.

Most miscarriages occur so early that a woman might not be aware of being pregnant. It is important to know that the most certain reason for a miscarriage is developmental abnormalities which inhibit the growth of the fetus and result in a miscarriage.

A misconception about the physical activity of women leading to a miscarriage does exist. It is seldom the sole reason for consequent miscarriage. Generally, the reasons behind miscarriage are not in the person’s own control.

Embryo vs. Fetus

At the very early stage of pregnancy that is before 8 weeks, when most women are not even aware of their pregnancy. Having a miscarriage at this stage i.e. before 8 weeks can resemble a heavy period and loss of embryo occurs

After 11 weeks of development, the embryo turns into a fetus it is more like a baby. Most of the time chromosomal abnormalities or developmental abnormalities result in loss of pregnancy resulting in miscarriage. It may differ from a regular period and the fetus may or may not pass out of body based on different circumstances.

Types Of Miscarriage

The most common types of miscarriage include

1. Early Miscarriage

The most common type of miscarriage is an early miscarriage. It is the loss of a pregnancy during the first trimester. First three months of pregnancy form the first trimester.

2. Late Miscarriage

It is quite rare, about 1-2% of pregnancies end up in a late miscarriage. A miscarriage that occurs after the first trimester but earlier than 24 weeks of gestation is called a late miscarriage.

3. Threatened Miscarriage

A threatened miscarriage is when a miscarriage has not completely occurred and a woman experiences some signs associated with miscarriage such as blood spots, light bleeding, and lower back cramps.

4. Complete Miscarriage

A complete miscarriage is a spontaneous loss of pregnancy tissues from the mother’s womb through vaginal discharge. A complete miscarriage does not further require medical intervention as no tissues are left behind

5. Incomplete Miscarriage

Incomplete miscarriage occurs when some or a part of pregnancy tissues are passed out from the mother’s womb while some still remain in the womb. It is important to get all the pregnancy tissues out of the mother’s womb as if not removed properly can lead to infection and other serious problems.

6. Missed Miscarriage

A missed miscarriage is often diagnosed through ultrasound. We may also call it a silent or delayed miscarriage. A missed miscarriage occurs when fetus growth is ceased and there is no cardiac activity. In it, a dead fetus lies within the mother’s womb. Medical intervention such as D&C (Dilation and curettage) or medications can be used to expel tissues out of the body.

7. Recurrent Miscarriage

When a woman experiences multiple numbers of consecutive miscarriages then we call it a recurrent miscarriage. The risk factor of having a miscarriage increases with each preceding miscarriage. The risk after the first miscarriage is 14% and increases to 26% after another miscarriage.

8. Septic Miscarriage

In septic miscarriage the tissues from incomplete or missed miscarriage become infected. In it, the vaginal discharge and blood may have a foul odor and thicker.

Causes Of Miscarriage

There is hardly anyone can do to avoid it. It is beyond control and there are no dos and don’ts to avoid it. The most common reasons behind miscarriage are

1. Abnormal Placenta

The placenta is the main connection between the mother and a baby, it is responsible to ensure a sufficient supply of oxygen and nutrients to the growing baby. Abnormalities associated with the development of the placenta which interrupts a sufficient supply of blood to the baby results in miscarriage.

2. Certain Medications

If the mother-to-be is having a bad lifestyle then she is at a higher risk of miscarriage. Taking certain medications, illegal drugs, and even excessive alcohol intake can all increase the danger of miscarriage. Research shows that even excessive smoking can lead to miscarriage.

There are many treatment and therapy options available in such cases. Especially for a pregnant woman, a spouse-assisted detox program may prove helpful. With professional assistance and a partner’s support, you can reduce this risk to a great extent.

3. Chromosomal Abnormalities

According to a study, 50% of miscarriages occur because of chromosomal or gene abnormalities. There are several abnormalities associated with chromosomes. Errors may occur at any point during the cell division of the embryo

Molar pregnancy inhibits embryo growth as both chromosomal sets come from the father. Thus no fetus gets formed

Partial molar pregnancy is when a set of mother chromosome is there but the father provides two sets of chromosome leading to a miscarriage

4. Weakened Cervix

Weakened or insufficiency of the cervix causes it to weaken and shorten (weak cervical tissues) and becoming incompetent for a healthy pregnancy. It may also lead to beginning dilating too early during pregnancy consequently following a miscarriage. It is essential to get weakened cervix treated for a healthy pregnancy

Ending Note

Many women manage and sustain a healthy pregnancy preceding a miscarriage. Getting enough knowledge about it is essential to be at your best during pregnancy. If you previously had a miscarriage then waiting until physically and emotionally strong enough to sustain a healthy pregnancy is a good option.

