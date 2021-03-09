Money / You are here: Home Business / Why Should Black America Fight Marijuana Prohibition?

Why Should Black America Fight Marijuana Prohibition?

(ThyBlackMan.com) You will read about and hear about many different arguments for and against the legalization of cannabis. Depending on where you are from, where you currently live, and your health status, your thoughts will likely vary from the person next to you. It is a very divisive topic and is certainly a subject that splits opinion across America. Some states have been living in legalized marijuana societies for a number of years now, whilst others are still stalling or playing catch-up for whatever reason. Certain States have lifted the prohibition on medical marijuana but have been tougher on maintaining recreational cannabis restrictions. There is certainly no common theme, and the unpredictability of who is going to do what next is inconsistent, to say the least. So with that in mind, rather than rabble on about medical marijuana in Wisconsin or the recreational highs of Vegas, we focus on the reasons why black folk should be against the prohibition of marijuana use.

Marijuana prohibition is historically racist .

Throughout history, regime after regime has oppressed black people, and this is particularly prevalent when it comes to drugs. You can go back to the 1930s to see how the drug enforcement agencies used propaganda to slander the good name of the black people by portraying that the rise of marijuana in the previous decade was down to ethnic minorities and immigrants. Cannabis was used as a smokescreen for jazz and swing music attacks, amongst other popular black activities and pastimes. Henry Anslinger, the head of the Federal Bureau of Narcotics at the time, is quoted as saying that marijuana use allows black people to bridge the gap between them and white folk, meaning it is the only way they could ever be on the same level. Aslinger was instrumental in President Nixon’s campaign against drugs through the late 1960s. Black communities were wrongfully interrogated and disrupted in continual drug raids, which saw the public further link drugs to black people.

Black unemployment

There will be more expendable income for folk to utilize. With less money being wasted on enforcing cannabis laws left, right, and center, the economy can grow, and so will job opportunities for young black people. With black unemployment figures usually twice that of white folk, the extra money would be invaluable for the community.

Reputation and Stereotyping

Now, this is not just a drug problem, as we all know, but every little help is needed. If there are fewer “random” stop and search operations by the police, fewer young black people will be wrongfully arrested, less will end up in court, in jail, and even less will end up dead. That is no exaggeration; the impact of stereotyping is huge, and the more we can do to limit prejudice and discrimination, the better. The lifting of marijuana prohibition can assist here. If it is legal to smoke it for whatever reason, then no stoppage, arrest, disagreement, scuffle, and no shooting. The legalization will do wonders for the reputation of every black person walking the streets of America as it will reduce the risk of association with an illegal act.

Staff Writer; Kenny Shaw