Top Hip Hop Albums of 2020: 5 – 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) We are finally here… the top 5 albums of 2020. Not only has these albums been my most listened albums of the year, but they are overall the most complete albums of the year and for almost every artist, the best album that they have released. The replay value on all of these albums are through the roof and there are hits galore everywhere you look as well as plenty album cuts that give you a deeper look into their lives and what they are all about.

Pop Smoke- Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon (July 3)

Pop Smoke’s death was one of the worse things to happen in 2020. His album, executive produced by 50 Cent, was one of the best. Before his death, Pop Smoke was leading the resurgence of a new New York hip hop sound and he did it to perfection. His gruff voice over great beats and his basic lyrics mixed with a sped up and slowed down flow was something completely unique to him and I think that he could have took New York back to somewhere close to the top.

Although this album has way too many features and even some features that would make you question whether Pop would work with some of these people if he was alive, they all serve their purpose and are overall good. Even on the song with Pop by himself, you can see the charm that made New York and the rest of the world gravitate to him.

Key Songs: For the Night ft Lil Baby & DaBaby, Snitching ft Quavo & Future, Mood Swings ft Lil Tjay

21 Savage & Metro Boomin- Savage Mode II (October 2)

When you think about someone who shouldn’t be where he is at looking at where he started, you see 21 Savage. I remember listening to the first Savage Mode and loving it yet at the same time, putting a ceiling on how big or good he could be in hip hop. He has made me eat my words by growing album after album and expanding what he does song wise from the small bubble of songs on Savage Mode.

Although he keeps the features to a minimum, which I absolutely love, he more than hold down the songs by himself, giving you many different views into his life and thoughts on many different topics from his point of view. You can tell by this album that 21 Savage is not just another dumb street rapper and that the way he thinks has changed from when he first started to now. Also, Metro Boomin is also at his absolute best. He really makes the album something special and along with 21 Savage released the best album since October.

Key Songs: Runnin, Mr. Right Now ft Drake, Rich N***a Shit ft Young Thug

Don Toliver- Heaven or Hell (March 13)

The most underrated album of the year is one of the best albums of the year. If you didn’t know who Don Toliver is, he is a member of Travis Scott’s Cactus Jack record label. His first album was overshadowed by releasing a day before Travis Scott’s album in 2019 and he didn’t get credited on the track listing for his stand out, star making performance on “Can’t Say” off of Astroworld. The Texas native has one of the most unique voices in hip hop and stands in a lane that is lacking in rap. He seems like a normal fun loving that likes to turn up. Very relatable.

This album is full of relatable song topics given in a unique singing like delivery. The beats and production on this album remind me of a Travis Scott production even though Don Toliver is a completely different artist. For the most part, you only get Don Toliver, but most of the features take their respective song to the next level. You can hear more than a few songs that could be club hits.

Key Songs: After Party, Wasted, Had Enough ft Quavo & Offset

Lil Baby- My Turn (February 28)

The undisputed MVP for 2020 has been Lil Baby. Everything that he touches is improved by at least two times. A Lil Baby feature for 2020 was up there with a Drake, Travis Scott, or Post Malone feature. I’m not sure that we have seen a rapper improve this quickly before. Even though I still prefer Gunna, I recognize that right now, Baby makes better music without question.

My Turn is the second album on my top albums list, but if anyone were to argue for it to be first, I wouldn’t put up much of a fight. That’s how close it was for this album. The only difference was the amount of time that I spent listening to the albums. This one is not only Lil Baby’s best album but most complete album. You have the hit radio songs, the more laid-back album cuts, songs that he is getting a little deep and more. There are very few misses on this album.

Key Songs: Heatin Up ft Gunna, Emotionally Scarred, All In

Future- High Off Life (May 15)

All hail the toxic king, Future Hndrxx! Just when you thing that Future is washed up and that his act is getting old, he hits you with an album out of nowhere that shows that he still runs the trap rap game. Over the years, Future has reinvented and updated himself multiple times and despite still talking about the same content that he talked about when he started, he still manages to keep it fresh and interesting.

On High Off Life, Future works with many different producers to give off a wide spectrum of songs. There is something for everyone and all of them sound different. This is some of the best Future music since close to three years ago. Over that time, we have seen him colab with many other artists and change his flows up at the snap of a finger. This album has given me so many hours of listening, even without the deluxe version’s extra songs. The features on this album are great and they all add a whole new element to the song and album as a whole.

Key Songs: Trillionaire ft YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Pray for a Key, Accepting My Flaws

