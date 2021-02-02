Misc. / You are here: Home Education / Is a Career in Law Enforcement the Right Path for You?

Is a Career in Law Enforcement the Right Path for You?

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) Working in law enforcement is challenging, exciting, and no two days are the same. Depending on the area where you end up, you could be patrolling the streets in your local neighborhood or working a desk job. If a family member already works in law enforcement, you might be familiar with the job, but if that isn’t the case, read on for an idea of how to prepare and what to expect.

An Example of Law Enforcement Career Paths in the US and Canada

Police officer – police officers work on the frontline in their local communities. This is the job for you if you want to stay close to the area where you live and help fight crime.

ICE agent – working for ICE means investigating crimes related to immigration, drug trafficking, human trafficking, and money laundering. This is a potential career path for existing police officers.

US Marshals- US Federal Marshals help capture escaped fugitives, enforce federal court orders, transport prisoners, work with the witness protection program, and help detain prisoners awaiting trial.

Border Patrol – working for Border Patrol means keeping Canada’s borders safe from drug traffickers, terrorists, and illegal immigrants. This is an exceptionally tough career path and a flair for languages is an advantage.

FBI/CIA – working for the FBI or CIA offers huge variety and candidates are usually expected to have master’s or doctorate degrees, plus relevant work experience. You’ll be working on cybercrime, terror threats, kidnapping, and financial crime, as well as national intelligence.

Do You Have the Right Personality for the Job?

Are you a team player? Can you take orders? These are both important if you want to work in law enforcement. Officers of the law have to work as part of a team, whether on the streets or behind a desk. Operating as a ‘lone wolf’ and not following orders could get you and your fellow officers killed.

As well as being able to follow orders and work as part of a team, you need to be strong mentally. Working in law enforcement is stressful and you will have to deal with a lot of difficult things as part of the job. Consider whether you can handle tough situations and are able to think on your feet. If you are the kind of person who finds stress difficult to handle, law enforcement is not the career for you.

You Need to be Physically Fit to Work in Law Enforcement

Law enforcement officers need to be in great physical shape, especially if you are on active duty in the field. Not only do you need a high level of cardio fitness, but it helps if you are physically strong too. Sadly, sitting behind a desk and snacking on donuts all day long is not in the job description.

Be prepared to put in a lot of training hours to achieve an appropriate fitness level. Women don’t have to be as strong as men, but the fitness standards are still very rigorous.

Start a physical training program well in advance of any application you make. If you are overweight and unfit, begin slowly and follow a targeted fitness program. Join a gym and work with a personal trainer who can help you meet your targets.

Check what the minimum fitness requirements are for the job you are interested in. Aim to exceed them easily, so you’re under less pressure when you go through basic training.

Are You Prepared to Put Your Life on the Line in the Call of Duty?

A career in law enforcement comes with plenty of risks if you take a frontline job. The number of police offers killed in the line of duty jumped by 28% in 2020, with 32 officers shot to death. This has coincided with a rise in civil unrest in many countries around the world, where peaceful protests sometimes turn into violent riots. Terrorism is also an issue, even in countries like Canada.

Make no mistake, being on the frontline of law enforcement involves taking risks every single day of your career. The risk is higher when you work an inner-city beat, so if you would rather not be facing violent criminals every day, consider working in a rural area where crime rates are lower, or apply for an admin job where you are not dealing directly with the criminal fraternity.

Education

If a career in law enforcement is for you, it is worth studying for a suitable degree. There are different degrees you might want to consider, but a degree in criminology is one option. Ex-military candidates are often prioritized, as they have relevant experience.

Choose your degree course carefully and check in advance what qualifications are most desirable for your chosen career. It’s now easier than ever to study online, so you can fit your studies in around a full-time job.

Online degrees are just as relevant as traditional degrees. This article discusses whether a policing degree equips students with specialist skills such as using evidence-based techniques, so you can see that topics are up to date and completely relevant to modern law enforcement. For example, if you want to become a police officer, look for a degree program that places a strong focus on modern policing techniques, such as community-oriented policing, problem-oriented policing, and the Proactive Paradigm Shift.

Family

Talk to your spouse and make sure they are happy about the idea of you training for a career in law enforcement. Not all partners can cope with the additional stress of being married to a law enforcement officer required to work long shifts.

If you want to be a cop, it’s often easier if you come from a family of cops, as you and they know what to expect from the job.

Finally, if you don’t like the idea of working on the front line, look at careers where you get to work behind the scenes, such as a CSI tech or victim advocate. There will be a job for you somewhere!

Staff Writer; George Brown