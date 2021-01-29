Ent. / You are here: Home Music / Nipsey Hussle – Facts About The Rap Legend.

Nipsey Hussle – Facts About The Rap Legend.

(ThyBlackMan.com) Ever since Nipsey Hussle’s death back in March 2019, many supports and tributes are still coming in. He was pronounced dead a few hours after getting shot 10 times in the parking lot of his clothing store.

Nipsey Hussle was famous for his phenomenal music career with “Bullets Ain’t Got No Name” and “Crenshaw” mixtapes, and “Victory Lap” album. He was also known as a person who cared so much about other people in his community. He has contributed a lot to reducing gang violence and improving the lives of many people.

Nipsey Hussle is still very much popular even after his death. Many people are still curious about him and want to know more about the life of this legendary rapper. So, here are some facts that you need to know about Nipsey Hussle.

He was loyal to Crenshaw

Hussle’s love for Crenshaw was very real. He grew up there with his two siblings and never left the area even after he tasted his first success as a rapper. Hussle attended the Hamilton High School near Castle Heights only to drop out to pursue his passion for music.

His time in Crenshaw was a big part of his success. Everyone in the neighborhood knew who Nipsey Hussle was, especially those who received from the rapper himself. Hussle was also seen a lot at the schools in the neighborhood during events to show his support and love to the younger generation. His love for Crenshaw was also the reason why he established a clothing store in the area.

Nipsey Hussle’s net worth

Despite only being regarded as a newcomer in his entire career as a rapper, Nipsey Hussle had an impressive net worth of $8 million according to eInsiders.com. During his 33 years old life, Hussle was a very hard-working person.

But it was not just about his music, Hussle was also an entrepreneur. He invested a lot of money into the Marathon Agency back in 2016 and also opened his own Marathon Clothing store a year after that. He opened the store right in the center of the Crenshaw commercial district because he wanted to give the people there the opportunities to gain access to exclusive music and other content from various artists. Nipsey Hussle also bought a small shopping center near his clothing store and created a record label called All Money In.

Nipsey Hussle’s talent at managing money has also proven to be real. After his death, many people including famous artists were trying to donate some money for his kids, but Nipsey’s family politely rejected the offer. The reason for the rejection was that Nipsey’s estate was very well-managed that his kids are now set for life.

He was a member of Rolling 60s Crips

This is probably the biggest reason why Hussle hated gang violence so much. Hussle spoke openly about his involvement with the Rolling 60s Crips, the biggest gang in Crenshaw.

Hussle understood how much destruction and misery the gangs have caused to the people. He even emailed the LAPD Chief, Michel Moore, and the President of the Los Angeles Police Commission, Steve Soboroff, to ask for help to keep the children free from gang life and violence. Unfortunately, he was killed a day before the meeting happened.

He was nominated for a Grammy

For many new fans, they might not know that Nipsey Hussle was nominated for a Grammy for his most recent album Victory Lap. The album itself was released in February 2019 and nominated for a Best Rap Album at the 61st Annual Grammy Awards. Victory Lap lost to Invasion of Privacy by Cardi B.

But it didn’t end there, Victory Lap was still very much popular a year after its release. It reached number 2 on the Billboard 200. The album contains 14 tracks and two bonus tracks.

He had two children

Hussle is survived by his two children named Kross Asghedom and Emani Asghedom. The two kids are doing very well, thanks to Hussle’s estate. Emani Asghedom was born from his previous relationship. While, Kross Asghedom was born from his relationship with his girlfriend, Lauren London, who is an actress.

Nipsey Hussle will forever be known as a rap legend

Two years after his death, many fans and other artists are still showing their love and support for Nipsey Hussle. Hussle’s family is still receiving offers from people who want to help. This shows that Nipsey Hussle had lived his life in a good way.

Staff Writer; Greg Brown