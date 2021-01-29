10 tools every good engineer should have.

(ThyBlackMan.com) Always dreamt of becoming a factory engineer?

Factory engineers design, develop, test and evaluate integrated systems and take care of everything from quality control to the logistics and production coordination. But – if you’re serious about pursuing a career in engineering – it’s crucial that you are equipped with the right tools for the job. So here we thought we’d share with you 10 essential engineer’s tools.

Must-have tools for engineers:

Saw

A trusty saw is a must for cutting wood, stone, or anything else for that matter. Whilst several types exist – including electrically-powered saws which are remarkably powerful – you can’t beat the good old-fashioned hand saw. Both easy to use and perfect for small tasks, all good engineers will have one in their toolbox.

Hammer

Though one of the oldest engineering tools on the market today, no tool kit is complete with a hammer (or two). Great for knocking nails down, breaking things up and assembling things back together, the hammer is a must-have for engineers. But, given the diversity of an engineers role, it’s worth having a variety to choose from – i.e. a ball-peen hammer, claw hammer, lump hammer and mallet.

Screwdrivers

Let’s face it, a decent set of screwdrivers is a mainstay in any trade professional or DIY enthusiasts tool kit – and you’ll never ever hear an engineer say they can do without. Ideally, you want at least one Phillips and a flathead screwdriver and, if possible, choose magnetic ones as they are much easier to use.

Wrench/Spanners

Essential for gripping and turning nuts and bolts of all sizes, a wrench is one of the most commonly used engineer’s tools in the world. A drive ratchet is basically a wrench that allows engineers to attach sockets of various sizes. It makes light work of tightening and loosening bolts in tight spaces, as does a ratchet ring spanner.

Plier set

Pliers are another invaluable tool for engineers. Think about it. They need to be able to cut wires and metal coils, grip objects firmly and bend materials – and there are many different types to choose from, each with their own purpose. From slip-joint pliers to round-nosed and extra-long needle-nosed pliers, it’s always a good idea to have a variety when attending to jobs.

Allen keys

An engineer’s best friend. Used to unscrew and tighten hexagonal Allen nuts, rather than conventional bolts, they come in useful for a range of engineering jobs. Of course, the size of bolts can vary which is why it’s recommended you carry a full set of Allen keys with you – comprising of all sizes.

Bench grinder

A bench grinder is a staple in any self-respecting engineer’s tool kit. It’s an absolute necessity for keeping tools sharp for years to come. After all, the sharper your tools are, the faster you’ll be able to work.

Torch

This is perhaps one of the most surprising engineering tools listed but – when light is limited and space is at a premium – a torch, lamp or flashlight can be a blessing in disguise. It allows you to see exactly what you are doing, ensuring that you get the job done in minimal time without any hiccups.

Drill and drill bits

Although frequently overlooked, a power drill is one of the best tools for engineers as it can drill holes and drive screws effortlessly. They vary in power and speed, depending on the make and model, and are sold with a cord or cordless. To get the most out of a power drill, a set of drill bits should be kept handy so you can swap them according to the diameter of the hole and the material being drilled.

Tape measure

Last, and by no means least, a tape measure is one of the most dependable tools an engineer can own. If there ever comes a time where something needs measuring, all you have to do is reach into your toolbox and take out the measuring tape. It’s as easy as that. Failing that, a decent pair of calipers is just as good – if not better.

What engineering tools are you missing?

In some trades, you might be able to get away with owning a select few pieces of equipment, but this isn’t the case for engineers.

Staff Writer; Craig James