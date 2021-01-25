Joe Biden’s Nuclear Foolishness: Following in Barack Obama’s Footsteps.

(ThyBlackMan.com) It’s been 75 years since our use of the A-Bomb on Hiroshima and Nagasaki. The U.S. was already stretched to the limits by four years of all-out war with Nazi Germany and Imperial Japan, and Truman’s advisors had estimated 400,000 to 800,000 American deaths in a ground invasion of Japan.

For the last four years, the Trump Administration wisely stalled Iran’s nuclear capability, versus the complete imprudence of the Obama Administration enabling them to develop a nuclear facility. The confused and uninformed say that Iran would develop one anyway. Now, Joe Biden is headed down the same foolish path as Barack Obama.

“The Obama Doctrine can be described in just nine words: Embolden our enemies, undermine our friends, diminish our country.” – Frank J. Gaffney Jr.

Only one country in the history of the world has ever produced an atomic bomb from scratch – the United States. It happened in 1945, in New Mexico. Every other country that possesses the atomic bomb stole, copied, or was given the U.S. formula. The U.K. was given the bomb by the U.S. for its part in U.S. research and development efforts.

This Way, or That Way

The Russians obtained the atomic bomb technology by spying on the U.S. and, eventually, transferred the information to India and to China. China gave the secrets to Pakistan. The U.S. shared the information with France, who passed it on to Israel.

The procedure in creating a bomb through independent research efforts is a monumental undertaking. Even with an array of brilliant Ph.D.s and scientists in the world, no other country has created the bomb on their own. Iran, or any other rogue nation that develops nuclear capabilities and, ultimately, creates an atomic bomb, will likely build upon the original U.S. technology – via coercion, torture, and/or espionage.

For ideological reasons, Iran cannot be trusted: Villainous nations should never be allowed to develop nuclear facilities regardless of endless diplomatic machinations. Iran elects figurehead leaders, subordinate to fanatic religious leaders, who deny the Holocaust, proclaim death to America during “negotiations” and vow to destroy Israel.

Iran’s schools indoctrinate children with hate starting at age four. In Tehran, hanged prisoners dangle on ropes from cranes in public squares so that no one can avoid seeing them. Iranian citizens live in constant fear. Those in the West who believe they can forge a viable understanding with such a nation are naive and prone to commit gross errors of historical proportions.

The Hubris of Democrats

In 1994, American and North Korean (NK) delegations convened in Switzerland to resolve nuclear issues in the Korean peninsula as President Clinton sought better relations with NK. Onsite “negotiator” Jimmy Carter, attempting to resurrect his tenuous presidency, ignored the past 43 years of history, funneling $4 billion dollars to NK after reaching a catastrophic agreement.

Under Carter’s agreement, NK would abide by the non-proliferation of nuclear weapons. In exchange, the U.S. would back the construction of “safe nuclear energy facilities” and formally assure that NK would not be threatened by the use of nuclear weapons against them.

Both nations agreed to improved political and economic relations. Thereafter, South Korea and Japan each invested several billion dollars in NK for nuclear energy plants. In 2003, as construction activities passed critical thresholds, led by the late Kim Jong-il, NK canceled all its international non-proliferation agreements. Fortunately, the light-water nuclear reactors that Bill Clinton offered to help NK build were not useful for devising weapons-grade materials.

The Arrogant Obama Administration

Flash forward 10 years: Obama and his representatives had already proven themselves to be deluded, incompetent, lying, or worse with whatever agreement they sought to concoct. As Obama embraced our enemies and flabbergasted our friends, he wove a dreadful foreign policy. Nothing that other U.S. presidents have done is on par with Obama’s irresponsibility in the most inflammable region on earth.

As the Wall Street Journal, New York Times, Washington Post, and International Business Times (UK) elaborately explained, Obama unwittingly instigated an Arab nuclear arms race, with the Saudis being the first to jump in. Iran never needs to employ the bomb to destroy Israel. The mere existence of such a bomb will all but vanquish Israel. Nobody will invest there, emigrate there, or presume a healthy national future.

With a neighbor like Iran, the mere threat of deploying an atomic bomb is enough to end Israeli civilization. Regionally and globally, the threat of Iran’s nuclear capability, aided and abetted by the Biden Administration’s bumbling leadership, could wreak havoc on the balance of power.

Bet the farm that the mess which Joe Biden creates will be exonerated and shielded by the press.

Written by Jeff Davidson

Official website; https://twitter.com/jeffdavidson