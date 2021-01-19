I’m warning you again: Don’t trust the Republicans.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) My entire career to date, I’ve spoken the unvarnished truth. Truth will always be the skunk at a picnic attended by liars, fools and the uninitiated, i.e., those who think, believe and regurgitate whatever they are told as long as the pundit or mouthpiece is advertised as a conservative.

I’m not interested in being liked or being popular. If I were, I’d be a black Republican ideologue where they would hang on my every word as long as I towed the party line. If I were interested in being filthy rich, I would have converted to being an African-American Democrat who blamed white people for everything from slavery to unconscious racism to the notion growing a garden is racist. If I were an African-American Democrat, I’d be a god, and a very rich one. I wouldn’t have to speak broken English and dribble a basketball (and from my mouth) like “Low-Brain” James. I wouldn’t have to be what the old-timer blacks called “high-yellow,” nor a homosexual like a certain sour lemon program host on CNN.

I speak the truth and often in incendiary forthrightness, and that makes people uncomfortable. I don’t apologize for speaking the truth nor for the way I speak it.