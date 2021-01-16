Be Not Afraid: New Author Motivates Leaders To Change The World.

(ThyBlackMan.com) 1 Samuel 16:10, “Jesse had seven of his sons pass before Samuel, but Samuel said to him, ‘The Lord has not chosen these.'”

Society may never pick you, but thank God when it comes to leaders, God has the final say so!

At times of social injustice and unrest, the attraction to popularity and influence can cloud our judgement sometimes and we forget that God does the calling, and we do the answering. In his latest book, The Leader That Society Did Not Choose, community educator, activist, and preacher Vince Ford encourages the young leaders that feel overlooked, abandoned, and forgotten to remember that God chose you when society did not. This book serves as a guide to those who realize there is more than just a status quo and want to affect change larger than themselves. Whether that be your block, city, country, or even the world, Ford shares wisdom gained from years of experience working in ministry and community.

The tenets in this book will empower the unspoken leaders that make up our communities, whether they are in corporate settings, sports environments or classrooms. Ford uses his background in trauma-informed education to give readers the tools to break cycles of abandonment and feelings of inadequacy that may limit their true potential.

“Even if your disposition is intimidating, you never want to lead from a place of fear. Leading from a place of service is always a better alternative that provides comfort to those that follow you.”

Ford’s inspirational words will give readers the tools necessary to answer the call of leadership on their own terms. The early year release makes for an excellent guide to goal setting, intention building, and spirituality in the New Year. After everything that 2020 has taught us, The Leader That Society Did Not Choose is a must-read for those who are ready to look towards a future that they have the power to change.

Vince Ford II is a teacher, preacher, and activist originally from Garland, Texas now serving his community in Columbus, Ohio. In 2018, He founded Man Up and Educate to mentor young Black men and deconstruct unhealthy notions of masculinity in society. He has served in ministry for over ten years in Nacogdoches, Texas; Phoenix, Arizona; and currently serves as the minister of The Church of Christ at Genesee Avenue in Columbus. A graduate of Southwestern Christian College and Stephen F. Austin University, Ford is a devoted husband and father of three boys.

