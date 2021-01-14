Money / You are here: Home Business / The Future Developments of Downtown LA are worth Checking Out.

(ThyBlackMan.com) Downtown LA is where most of the development takes place. It is tagged as a city within a city. It is lively and complex, which explains why many people love the city of Angels. Despite the pandemic and other surrounding circumstances, the development in downtown LA just doesn’t seem to stop. In this article, we are going to tackle the developments in downtown LA that are worth checking out.

New supportive housing development – A new building on 6thStreet and San Julian corner is about to be built. It is a six-story project also known as the 6th Street Place. It is a $54-million housing project that will yield 93 residential units and the priority will be the low-income households.

DTLA Chamber of Commerce – The downtown LA will now have its own chamber of commerce which promotes prosperity in people who work in downtown LA. It also aims to advance the establishments which will truly benefit the entire city.

DTLA community plan – The community plan of downtown Los Angeles is not only for the coming year but up until 2040. It is a massive plan that would benefit the city and its neighbors. It consists of long-term policies and implementation programs. It consists of the following:

Housing units

Additional 50,000 jobs

Vehicle-friendly environment (transit, bicycle, and pedestrian)

World-class street and public realm

Concrete plan to address traffic, homelessness, and transportation

Edgy addition to LA Skyline – The city has recently approved the building of hotel and condominium skyscraper. It is a 53-story tower that would make the city skyline definitely a sight to see. The upper twelve floors will have cantilevered swimming pools extending outward from the units. It is intelligently and artistically well-thought. The hotel and condominium connects to the Perch rooftop restaurant on the 13th

Historic core hotel design – Another thing to watch out for when it comes to downtown LA development is the Spring Street Hotel. It is designed by Asap/Adam Sokol Architecture Practice. It consists of 170 rooms, 20 suites, and a bar and pool at the rooftop. It is designed to stand out but at the same time blends with older buildings that surround it. The design is both a combination of ancient and modern architecture, which seems fitting into downtown Los Angeles.

The developments mentioned above are just some of the things to look forward to. Some are already in the early construction phase while others are yet to begin. Although the world is in a crisis health-wise and economic-wise, it does not stop downtown LA from progressing. After all, these projects already have their budget and have planned for years before the pandemic. So people in Los Angeles will expect nothing but great things in the years to come. These developments all yield to progress and it will benefit not just the people in Los Angeles but also the neighboring cities. Truly, downtown LA is a thriving community.

