Donald Trump will forever be my, my President.

(ThyBlackMan.com) Donald J. Trump is my president. I’m proud to have supported him from the first he announced his intention to run, and I am honored to have voted for the only man since President Reagan to truly care about the American people and our country.

President Trump went a long way toward Making America Great Again. I don’t care about the Lucifarian progeny who view incestuous, malevolent political collectives, industrialized baby killing, communism and godless sexual practices as the lofty attainments of the demonic.

The craven and boorish Republican gentry that established new land-speed records in the abandonment of President Trump disgust me. They flaunted their betrayal of our president in the faces of the conservative base, who loved the president and despised them.

Witnessing Republicans turn on President Trump is undeniable evidence of their contempt for America and her legal citizens.

President Trump sacrificed wealth and fortune to serve the country he loved and her people. However, as I have argued for over two decades, outsiders are not welcome in the political sewers of Capitol Hill. The reason is because, like President Trump, they might actually do something for We the People.

The liars and traitors who accuse him of inciting riotous behavior are worthy of scorn and contempt. Antifa and Black Lives Matter joined forces in disguising themselves as participants in the Jan. 6 rally, using a peaceful protest as cover to commit violence and more than likely murder as well.

President Trump has held countless rallies across America that were attended by staggering numbers of people at every venue – and there were no riots or violent behavior. Yet the media in association with pusillanimous Republicans are blaming President Trump for something in which he played no role.

John Brinson, my longtime friend and colleague, forwarded me the following early Monday morning. He’s not the author, but couldn’t give attribution because it was forwarded to him without an author named. The article of unknown authorship reads in part:

Remember in 2011 when tens of thousands of Democrats surged on the Wisconsin Capitol building in Madison and physically occupied it for more than two weeks? We were told, “This is what democracy looks like.” Remember in 2016 when Obama was president and hundreds of BLM blocked interstate highways and violently accosted police (even killing several)? We were told, “To assign the actions of one person to an entire movement is dangerous and irresponsible.” Remember in 2018 during the Kavanaugh hearings when a mob of Democrats stormed the U.S. Supreme Court building in Washington, D.C., and pounded their fists in rage on the door. We were told, “It’s understandable.” Remember this summer’s riots in major cities across the country when groups of Democrats marched in the streets, set buildings on fire, looted businesses, assaulted and even killed bystanders and police? We were told, “These are mostly peaceful protests.” Remember when Democrats seized several blocks of the Capitol Hill neighborhood in downtown Seattle, declaring it an autonomous zone? Remember the guns and deaths and utter destruction? We were told, “It’s a block party atmosphere.” Remember when a crazed mob gathered after the Republican National Convention and attacked Rand Paul, a sitting U.S. senator? We were told, “No justice, no peace.” Remember how police were told to stand down, governors refused to call in the National Guard and Democrats paid bail for violent protesters who were arrested? We were told, “This is the only way oppressed people can be heard.” I have condemned violent protests and lawlessness every single time they’ve been reported. I condemn the actions of those who stormed the Capitol yesterday. But I refuse to condemn hundreds of thousands of peaceful protesters because a handful (52 arrested) chose to be lawless and to defy everything the vast majority of the crowd stood for. Conservatives are defenders of the Constitution, the police and the rule of law. Because a relative few people decided to do something stupid doesn’t nullify the concerns of the many.”

I add to this person’s indictment: Remember the violence, business and private property destruction, the human fecal waste, garbage and sexual assaults during the Occupy Wall Street violence and mayhem? It started in Liberty Square in Manhattan’s Financial District, September 2011, and spread to over 100 United States cities and over 1,500 cities globally. The stated goal of this violent cabal of thugs and wealthy trust-fund babies was to fight back against the corrosive power of banks and multinational corporations. (See: OccupyWallStreet: We are the 99 percent.)

Do you remember any outcry when Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., demanded people “harass” and “confront Trump Cabinet officials in at restaurants, department stores and at home”? She told President Trump “get out” of the Oval Office because he “doesn’t belong there.” She injected God into her deranged screeds saying, “God is on our side.”

President Trump will always be my president. I will never again support any insider the Republican Party promotes. I take what they have done to my president as a personal insult. They relieved their bowels on me and on all those who believed it right to support a man who held fast to what we believed.

President Trump is now being savaged with the intent to destroy all that he accomplished and to destroy him as a man.

I implore President Trump not to despair. He served with honor and faithfulness to God, country and American interests. We, the thinking People of America, will always remember and applaud your service, Mr. President. And as long as we have life, we will neither forget nor overlook what Republicans and Democrats did to our president. Because what they did to you they did to us.

Written by Mychal Massie

Official website; http://mychal-massie.com