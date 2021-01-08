Before You Ask, ‘What is My Purpose?’ Ask these Three Questions.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) Scripture says, The human mind may devise many plans, but it is the purpose of the Lord that will be established. (Proverbs 19:21 NRSV).

You do not create purpose. Purpose creates you. Before you ask, what is my purpose, though, ask these three questions:

What does my life mean? ‘Mean’ is defined as intend to convey, indicate, or refer to.

What does my life intend? ‘Intend’ is a verb and signals a course of action or design.

What is my life’s intention? ‘Intention’ is an aim or plan. In medicine it points to the healing process of a wound.

Mean. Intend. Intention.

Once you provide answers for these three questions, you will more readily determine your ‘purpose’.

It is common to list ‘resolutions’ at this time of the year. To be ‘resolute’ is to be admirably purposeful, determined, or unwavering. However, resolute (and thus resolutions) usually fall short due to one reason: lack of intention.

According to the King James concordance, the word ‘purpose’ (as a derivative) is found fifty-six times in the Holy Bible.

We tend to chase purpose as if we know what it is. Flip the script. Allow purpose to chase you. Purpose chases intention, good or bad. A man or woman whose intention it is to wreak havoc will become purposeful in that regard and ultimately reap the reward of such intention. Conversely, when we seek the good of others, we will be likewise attached to a divine purpose whose reward is manifested inherently.

Scripture says, Seek ye first the kingdom of God and all of these things will be added unto you.” (Matthew 6:33)

It is possible for your life to be purposeful as you seek to become all that God intends for you and as you to seek to build God’s kingdom on earth. The two are not mutually exclusive.

When your intention is good, you are building purpose, you are building good, you are building God’s kingdom.

Progress in this regard is not always measured by quantum leaps, but rather by baby steps.

Place ‘purpose’ within the context of ‘intention’. Begin to look at these two questions in a new light: the ‘what’ and the ‘why’. Our purpose is connected to a greater purpose, a Higher Purpose than we can imagine as human beings. It is important for us to consider God’s timing.

Do we make plans? Do we follow our dreams and passions? Of course! But, as believers, we do so, aware that, although we may not know what tomorrow holds, we know who holds tomorrow.

Your purpose is born of your intention. Intend to be your best, to treat people the best – despite how they treat you – and to give your best.

What is the ‘what’ and ‘why’ of my life is the same as asking first, what is my intention (the what) and framing that in the context of purpose (the why).

Purpose does not come into being until you determine your intention. Intention is not resolution. Resolution is not intention. A resolution is just a statement; it is a series of words which lack any sense of moral action.

Frame the New Year as intention and purpose. Intention answers the question ‘what’, purpose answers the question ‘why’.

If you do not have a ‘what’, it is hard to determine ‘why’.

Meaning plus intention equals purpose.

You do not create purpose. Purpose creates you.

Staff Writer; W. Eric Croomes

Pastor, author and coach, this man of god is a native of Phoenix, Arizona and is founder and executive pastor/coach of Pastor W. Eric Croomes Ministries and Infinite Strategies Executive Coaching, based in Fort Worth, Texas. SURGE into the New: Stand Up Reach God’s Excellence is Pastor Croomes’ new devotional. Reach Pastor W. Eric Croomes at www.pastorwericcroomes.com or his blog https://inspiredliving.health.blog/.