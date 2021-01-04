You are here: Home News / Interesting Facts About Australian Day That’ll Surprise You.

Interesting Facts About Australian Day That’ll Surprise You.

(ThyBlackMan.com) Every year on the 26th of January, Australians come together to celebrate Australia day. It’s usually a time filled with fun, laughter, family gatherings, and a whole lot of barbecuing. The reason for the festivities is to celebrate the anniversary of the arrival of the first British fleet at Port Jackson, New South Wales.

On 26 January 1788, the British Governor, Arthur Phillip, planted the Great British flag at the Port Jackson to indicate British jurisdiction over Australia. Even though this has become a day of celebration there are many misconceptions and debates about it. Some, especially aboriginal citizens, even refer to it as a day of invasion whilst past names were Foundation Day and Anniversary Day. Luckily, in 1946, all Australians came to agreement that the anniversary would be called Australia Day – and so it has stayed that way ever since.

It has become one of the most celebrated holidays in the country that signifies a rich history of the land down under. Here are a few interesting facts about it that might leave you speechless:

Ways of Celebrating

Depending on where you find yourself in the country, you’ll be partaking in numerous different activities to celebrate. Adelaide celebrates by shooting fireworks, holding concerts, and parades while Sydney hosts boat, ferry, and tall ship races. All over the country, citizens host ceremonies, cricket matches, and fun family events.

This is the perfect time for outdoors activities, since the country celebrates summer in January. Outdoors activities include beach parties, picnics, sporting competitions, drinking beer, award ceremonies, and live music festivals.

A popular way to show excitement during the festival is to fly the Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander flag. Many citizens purchase this flag throughout the year and then decorate their homes and cars with it on the anniversary. Read this article to learn more about things Australians do on this date.

It’s worth mentioning that one of the biggest events on the anniversary is the City of Perth Skyworks. It has been recorded that nearly half a million attend the light show every year. It features thousands of fireworks shot into the sky from bridges, buildings, and boats over Perth’s Swan River.

Celebration Dates

The arrival of the first British fleet at the port of New South Wales was only celebrated in this region for the first century. Other areas of the country had their own dates to celebrate the day on which colonies settled on the different parts.

Adelaide was the only city (or colony at the time) who didn’t celebrate this anniversary. It was only in 1888 that they joined in the fun. Even though it is a public holiday, only 50% of Australians actively celebrate the anniversary.

Onboard Prisoners

Many people don’t know this, but almost 70% of onboard passengers on the first British fleet were prisoners. 11 ships transported 1000 people of which nearly 700 were prisoners on board. After the arrival of the ships, the prisoners were established in a penal colony where they were imprisoned.

Since the arrival in 1788 more than 160,000 criminals were transported from Scotland, England, Ireland, and Wales to the Australian island. The most well-known penal colonies were Van Diemen’s Land, New South Wales, and Swan River.

Working Holiday

Great news for all Australians is that Australian Day is officially a work holiday. The implementation of the holiday happened at the thirtieth anniversary when the Governor of the country hosted a formal ball at the Government house. To commemorate the day, he hosted a 30-gun salute, thus declaring it a national public holiday.

The First Landing

There’s a misconception that the first fleets landed in Port Jackson per chance. As a matter of fact, the first fleet took a short detour beforehand. On 18 January 1788, only a few days before arriving at Port Jackson, the fleet landed in Botany Bay. After a quick assessment the men in charge decided that Botany Bay was inhabitable due to a lack of fresh water. This is only when they commenced their trip North.

Upon arrival at Port Jackson, the Captain, Arthur Phillip, declared the port at one of the finest places he has ever seen. The Union Jack flag was raised and the people onboard set foot on land.

Becoming a Citizen

It is no surprise that many people from all over the world are traveling to Australia to explore the rich history, scary wilderness, and to even become a citizen. One of the best days to become a legal citizen is on this anniversary. It has been reported that more than 13,000 people became official citizens on this anniversary in 2011, with numbers staying in this ballpark for years to come.

Reason for Celebrations

Sure, the day is to commemorate the arrival of the first fleet and the colonialization of many Australian districts, cities, and colonies. In more recent years, citizens have become more aware of the country’s entire history. The original inhabitants of Australia, known as the aboriginals, aren’t too happy about the celebrations since this commemorates the year in which their land was dispossessed by the British.

To include all inhabitants of the land, this celebration has now taken on many different meanings. It’s a day to celebrate the founding of Port Jackson by the British, but also to mourn the loss of land by the Aboriginals. In a broader view, it’s a time to reflect on identity and be grateful for everything the land has to offer. Learn more about the fun-filled and historically rich celebrations here: https://www.news.com.au/lifestyle/9-facts-you-might-not-know-about-australia-day/news-story/b9f7eded0c0d44966ab0d1caaf27dc08.

Fun fact is that during the festivities the Australian of the year are announced. 2020 the award went to Dr. James Muecke, an eye surgeon.

Despite the many disagreements, misunderstandings, and controversies, the special celebration marks a time of change. No matter how you wish to celebrate the anniversary, it is clear that this special day is a time for reflection and unity. In the end, Australians are great at sticking together and having a good time.

