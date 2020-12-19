You are here: Home Ent. / 7 Reasons to Buy a PS5 Digital Edition Instead of a Standard PS5.

7 Reasons to Buy a PS5 Digital Edition Instead of a Standard PS5.

(ThyBlackMan.com) Still not sure which console to buy? Here are the key reasons why choosing the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition makes sense. Apart from saving storage space and other small benefits, the PS5 Digital Edition has many other advantages that nobody has paid attention to. In this article, you will get to know about them.

Digital is the future

We don’t know when Sony will launch PlayStation 6, but we are sure that the next console will be released with a focus on digital games rather than discs. With Sony’s PSN and PS Plus and other digital services, it’s quite evident that the future of consoles is not tied to discs, and just like how quickly discs disappeared from music, movies and other entertainment avenues, the video game industry will also bid farewell to discs.

It is cheaper

Considering the launch price, the PS5 Digital Edition is $100 cheaper than the standard PS5. That’s a fair difference given the fact that there are no differences between the two consoles other than the disc player in the standard PS5. Other than the unit price, the PS5 Digital Edition will also be cheaper in terms of games in the long run. Sony’s online store runs discount offer campaigns throughout the year so users can easily pick games at discounted prices. Additionally, in many places, physical copies of games attract more tax than digital versions.

No switching discs

Just like how TV remotes made manual channel surfing obsolete, digital-only consoles are doing the same to physical media. When you buy PS5 Digital Edition, you can get the library of your games on the device. You don’t have to walk to the console to switch discs if you want to play a different game. This flexibility of switching between games helps at times when you want to check a game for a few minutes or just want to replay or complete a level you haven’t touched in weeks or months.

Instant play

With the PS5 Digital Edition, you can start playing a game from the moment it’s available. You never have to wait or walk into a game shop to buy physical discs. Many new games get released almost every month throughout the year and when the deals and discount offer kick in, buying discs seems more problematic considering the crowd and unavailability of goods at game stores. The digital version of games allows instant access and the digital-only trend is there for a reason.

It looks better

The PS5 Digital Edition is sleeker and better looking. The standard PS5 looks bulky because of the provision for a disc drive, however, the design of the Digital Edition is much more appealing. With that being said, the PS5 Digital Edition also weighs less. While the standard PS5 weighs 4.5kg, the Digital Edition is only 3.9kg. Apart from the power socket, everything in terms of connectivity is the same for both the consoles.

Everything is the same except the disc drive

Everything that you can do on a standard PlayStation 5 can be done on PS5 Digital Edition as well. So, there’s literally no major difference other than the former’s ability to play discs. Unlike Microsoft, Sony has not introduced a slim version of the PlayStation 5 console. So, the choice becomes clear. If you do not want to play games or movies from physical discs, there’s nothing that you will lose if you choose the PS5 Digital Edition.

Discounts do exist

There’s a lot of noise about digital games being more expensive than buying physical discs. It’s true that discs come with resell value and can later be traded, borrowed, or shared with friends. Those who solely base their buying decision on this idea should consider the fact that discs are prone to damage. Most importantly, discounts are not limited to physical discs. Even digital editions of games are also available at discounts throughout the year. Take taxation rules in Canada for instance, there you pay around 13% taxes on physical copies.

Apart from the abovementioned advantages of choosing PS5 Digital Edition over traditional PS5, there is a lot more benefit that people overlook. When it comes to durability, disc drives are usually the first component to fail first. And at the time of such an unfortunate event, those ‘discounts’ won’t matter compared to the repair and replacement costs.

