4 Things You MUST Do Before Pursuing an Accident Case.

(ThyBlackMan.com) If you were hurt in an accident, you may be eligible for compensation. You should explore your rights to damages to the fullest extent of the law.

However, not every accident is created equal. For instance, slip and fall accidents differ greatly from bus accidents. The statutes in the state where you were injured could be totally opposite to those found in your home state. The question of liability, the assignment of responsibility, how much you are entitled to in the case of sustained injury, etc…these are all questions you must parse before you even THINK about filing in court.

Take it from James McKiernan Law, San Luis Obispo Accident Lawyers, who say, “One of the most important things we have learned in more than three decades working as injury attorneys is that every case is unique. Therefore, we approach each case individually, using our knowledge and experience to find a creative solution for your particular situation.”

So before you lawyer up, hunker down and consider whether you’re really ready to take this case for the long haul. You should know the answer if you follow these four steps.

Compile the Details

Regardless of whether you opt to pursue the matter in court, you should keep a thorough record of the accident. You should do this when it’s still fresh in your mind and that of any witnesses.

Even if you believe an accident was your fault, you should gather as much information as you can at the scene or shortly thereafter. Gather the names and phone numbers of any witnesses. You will be glad you did if you eventually make it to court! They’re usually more difficult to track down later it is in the process.

In that same vein, check your surroundings at the scene for any surveillance devices or cameras that might have caught the accident on tape. Traffic lights, busy intersections, those digital signs that reflect your driving speed back to you—these can all be tools for you to tap into for motor vehicle accidents, bus accidents, or anything that occurred near a road.

Then, as close to the time of the accident as possible, record your version of events with as much detail as you can for your OWN records. These could be useful to share with your counsel later.

If you were party to a slip and fall accident or workplace accident, insurance agencies, workers compensation departments, and human resources could all swarm you at any moment. Before you share your detailed account of the accident, you should have at least one free consultation with an attorney.

Schedule a Free Consultation

If you are unsure of your rights in a given situation, know that you DO have the right to consult with an attorney. You should take advantage of it. In fact, you will be glad you did regardless of whether or not you decide to pursue litigation.

The best part is that most attorneys offer a free initial consultation. You can easily find one that specializes in your brand of personal injury, too. So what do you have to lose?

(Nothing.)

Keep Away from Social Media

Newsflash: your social media profile is public record. You need to be cautious of what you say and do across all of your social media platforms—even the so called “private” ones. All it takes is for someone in your inner circle to break the seal of confidentiality.

This could be a big deal. You and your lawyer share an agreement of confidentiality that means your attorney cannot go around sharing details of your case willy-nilly. This is to safeguard your privacy as well as keep your legal case fair. You have a right to keep from incriminating yourself in front of opposing counsel.

Oversharing just a little bit can dash those hopes. And even comments made by your friends and family can cause trouble for your legal case down the line. Even if you disavow the comments your friends and family say, you don’t want the other side to have any more ammo.

Don’t give anyone the opportunity to comment and keep from incriminating yourself by just staying off of social media.

(But feel free to vent in the privacy of your own home, the old fashioned way. It’s very cathartic.)

The Human Cost

Okay, so suing your company for thousands could be the right move for you. But it’s harder than you think to sue the people you were chummy with just a few months prior. Think about it: you spend most of your time at work, so there is the opportunity to forge some really tight bonds with people.

But spending most of your time at work is a double-edged sword: it also means you’re more likely to get hurt there. In fact, there were nearly 3 million nonfatal workplace accidents in 2019 alone. You deserve compensation if you were hurt as a result of someone else’s negligence.

Just know that suing people naturally leaves a sour taste in their mouth about you.

