Demand Senate Republicans (GOP) stop blocking COVID-19 relief.

Demand Senate Republicans (GOP) stop blocking COVID-19 relief.

(ThyBlackMan.com) It is going to be a hard Christmas for many Americans. The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 is soaring. The virus is spreading faster than ever. Families and small business owners whose incomes have been devastated by the COVID-19 pandemic are being hurt by the U.S. Senate’s refusal to provide any relief since April.

Written by Ben Jealous

Official website; https://twitter.com/BenJealous