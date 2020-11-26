You are here: Home Health / 5 Most Accurate Fitness Trackers.

5 Most Accurate Fitness Trackers.

(ThyBlackMan.com) If you were to ask ‘which is the best and most accurate fitness tracker on the market at the moment’ we’d pick Fitbit Charge 4 from Fitbit. The device’s ability to monitor your steps, calories burned, and even your sleep quality (which has a huge effect on your overall fitness) is impressive. With all of these metrics being constantly monitored, it makes it pretty easy to see how much progress you’re making with your fitness journey.

However, Fitbit isn’t the only one making trackers. A few other companies have also stepped into the fitness tracker market, each claiming to have the best tracking algorithm around. However, which one does the best job at this? There are a few key metrics that are worth considering when deciding which tracker is best for you and here’s a list of the 5 most accurate fitness trackers for men and women.

Fitbit Charge 4

If you don’t own a Fitbit and love running, exercises, cycling, and swimming, then the Fitbit Charge 4 is a great option. It’s waterproof and swim-proof so you can work out in the pool and it’s also one of the slimmest tracker-style bands for activity tracking out there if that’s your sort of thing.

Its beautiful screen is incredibly responsive and its battery life is fantastic, giving you around four days of life. If you want to see how much you’ve been exercising, you can do this with the free app on your phone too, while the app also gives you an estimated calorie burn.

Apple Watch Series 6

Apple recently launched two new smartwatches the Watch Series 6 and the Watch SE. Series 6 is probably the best fitness tracker for iPhone users. In addition to the electrocardiogram and blood oxygen sensor, the integration with Fitness+ streaming service makes the Watch Series 6 a perfect companion.

For those looking for a budget option, the Watch SE is the right choice. The blood-monitoring system is not available in this watch but it features the same processor and features as the Apple Watch Series 5. If you’re planning to buy Apple Watch for less, the Watch Series 3 is still a good option.

Garmin Vivoactive 4

One thing I really like about Garmin is that they try to provide useful, accessible, and accurate features. Vivoactive 4 is no different. There’s lots of data gathering, meaning you can track your heart rate from the wrist, analyze calories burned, sleep duration, and even automatically record when you take a swim or a jog. One thing I love about Garmin is the convenience of the interface. It’s simple, clear, and fast. This is especially impressive given the fact that this watch has a whole host of sensors and metrics at its disposal. All this data is displayed in the watch’s beautiful interface, which is similar to the one found on the Forerunner 735XT. This means you have multiple data fields that you can choose to customize to your personal taste.

Fitbit Inspire HR

The Fitbit Inspire HR is an impressive device in so many ways, but for this price, the Inspire HR offers a comprehensive heart rate tracker, plus it also provides GPS and continuous heart rate monitoring. It also alerts you when you’re not moving enough. In terms of functionality, the Inspire HR is similar to the Fitbit Alta HR.

The heart rate monitor works exactly as you’d expect from an activity tracker, and the band itself can be charged through a USB charger. Thankfully, the Inspire HR does have some useful additional software extras including a guided breathing activity, active minutes, and food log for tracking calories.

Huawei Band 3 Pro

The Huawei Band 3 Pro is the third generation fitness band from Huawei. The Band 3 Pro delivers accurate real-time heart rate tracking, improved notifications, and improved battery performance. It is available in a variety of colors, includes a sleek design, and has enough fitness features to make it one of the best fitness bands on the market. The Huawei Band 3 Pro has GPS sensor and also it features water-resistant design (which clearly means that you can go swimming or take shower wearing it) and there is a beautiful colour display that bring you all the information about your fitness.

