Newly disabled? Check out these tips to help you adjust.

(ThyBlackMan.com) If you’re someone who has become newly disabled either by genetics, through a debilitating disease, due to an accident or via some other means, it’s safe to say that your world has been turned upside down. You’re going to be facing a wide range of challenges and not just to your independence and wellbeing, but also to your ability to work, your finances and your relationships.

It’s easy to feel lost, overwhelmed, angry and a whole host of other emotions once you become disabled, and it’s important to understand that all these feelings are valid ones. To help you come to terms with your new life and to help you adapt, here we’ll explore some useful tips that can help you adjust to being newly disabled.

Start claiming your benefit entitlement

You’re newly disabled so the last thing you should be worrying about is paying your bills and keeping a roof over your head. This is where SSDI or Social Security Disability Insurance comes in. Applying for these benefits means you’ll have much more financial breathing room and you’ll be able to focus on your health and adapting to your new life. Sadly, the process is incredibly complicated and difficult to navigate, with many applicants failing to succeed. If this happens to you, reach out to the SSD lawyers in Greene County as soon as possible for information on what to do next.

You’ll know who your friends are

In these challenging times, you’ll soon realize who your true friends are. The ones who lift you up when you’re feeling down, those who’ll offer to take you to appointments, meet for coffee or just offer a listening ear. Others will simply fade into the background, never to be heard from again. Good riddance – try not to dwell on these people.

Recognize the signs of depression

You’ve experienced a huge, emotional upheaval, you’re probably in constant pain and you’re possibly grieving your old life. It’s all too easy to slip into a depressive-like state when you become newly disabled. So, recognizing the signs is vital for your mental health and wellbeing. Feeling helpless and worthless, a lack of sleep and energy, difficulty remembering things, increased or decreased appetite etc. If you don’t feel comfortable talking to a family member or friend, speak with your doctor.

Educate yourself

You’re in a completely different position these days, so becoming your own advocate means getting yourself the best help, services and support. Therefore, educating yourself on disability laws and benefits, the healthcare system and your working rights will give you a sense of power and control over your situation.

And finally, consider joining a support group

Isolation and feelings of loneliness are common amongst newly disabled people. You may also find it difficult to connect with your friends and family right now. So, consider joining a support group full of like-minded people, who are going through a similar situation. You can swap advice, socialize, vent and lift your mood as well as your outlook.

