An Intro to Rapper Future In 7 Tracks.

(ThyBlackMan.com) We haven’t gotten into a five dive lately, so let’s look at a modern day hit machine. Depending on the music fan, Future may or may not be included in a top list of lyricists. Even if you go “Enough from the old head delegation, music’s popularity is dictated by the youth” Future still might not crack that top five.

Future In A Nutshell

However, Future is a concrete top five as far as hip-hop hit makers go. His consistency is neigh-Drake level when comes to creating something that slaps. It’s also hard for him to miss on collaborations. He basically picked up where fellow Dungeon Family act and hip-hop legends Outkast left off as far as pushing Atlanta’s brand of Southern hip-hop in the mainstream.

Of course, by the time Future dropped his first mixtape hip-hop was more globalized and the importance in distinctions between regional sounds wasn’t as pronounced. Even Future’s brand of trap is pretty mainstream. Also, the sound coming out Atlanta had changed in that period.

Luckily, he’s delivered so often with chart missiles that he can experiment, collaborate, and take his time with major releases. That’s why this five dive is going to be so difficult. The man has so many hits and strong songs on each album, it’s hard to pick just five.

This will be a multi-parter but we’ll be focusing on his full length releases here. Even then, were still looking at material from right albums going back to his 2012 debut album Pluto.

It’s still going to be a colossal task but here’s five Future songs you must hear.

Turn On the Lights from Pluto 3D (2012)

After talking with my brother—a Future enthusiast—I gave Pluto 3D a third listen. Future for me doesn’t really pick up until Honest and DS2 but after listening to this album again, there’s are some tracks that hit. “Turn On the Lights” was a hit on Pluto 3D and along with “Fishscale” and “Neva End,” it’s a song that sticks. It’s pretty damn catchy.

Also, this song is from a period in music where longer songs could still get traction so it’s something of a time capsule for that time.

Move That Dope (ft. Pharrell, Pusha T, and Casino) from Honest (2014)

Now on ThyBlackMan we don’t encourage or glamorize drug trafficking—or any kind of trafficking—but this song is hot. It’s a bona fide banger! From the opening seconds of this track you know this is song is going to be a ride. Oh and that beat? Holy hell.

It’s not even a deep, reflective song or one of Future’s equally reflective lean-soaked toxic ballads. It’s an anthem and “Move That Dope” rides. You know, as an anthem should.

F*ck Up Some Commas from DS2 (2015)

For Future enthusiasts, if this sounds like it’s going to be a safe list going in just know that these lists are usually introductory when it comes to music in part one. Yes, “F*ck Up Some Commas” is a very safe pick for any list but it’s a strong anthem that is a good intro to Future’s style.

What we have here isn’t a deep cut, a B-side track, or an obscure tune. It’s another one of those anthems that Future Hendrix excels at. Dirty Sprite 2 was a strong album as a whole and I recommend it if you want a full Future experience start to finish.

Where Ya At (ft. Drake) from DS2 (2015)

Yeah, I went for another track from DS2. This one features Drake and it’s one of those dope collaborations that doesn’t miss. As a matter of fact, the team of Future and Drake just works. Current popularity in hip-hop—and music in general—can fluctuate depending on what an artist did recently and if it was just that hot.

In Drake’s case, he’s not budging from his spot for a while. He’s a high accuracy hit maker. Future consistently floats in there around Drake’s level. Both make music for if you want to turn up, reflect on relationships, and—in Future’s case—get lifted.

Put these two together and you get magic. “Where Ya At” isn’t even their best collaboration. I’m just going through the albums in order and this collab stands out.

Groupies from DS2 (2015)

If you want something that just rides from start to finish, “Groupies” fits the bill perfectly. Also, like “Where Ya At,” it’s another song featuring the production wizardry of Metro Boomin’ who works wonderfully with Future.

The best way I can describe this is that it’s high energy, a little trippy, and a bit crunchy around the edges. “Groupies” is pretty much about what the title of the song says. This isn’t one of those songs where you dissect it for a couple hundred words to explain the meaning, really.

That said, it is a song that really hits and gets you moving. Not bad at all for a song that wasn’t a hit or a single but it fits in with the rest of Dirty Sprite 2.

Lil Haiti Baby from Evol (2016)

OK, we’ve finally gotten away from DS2. Evol is also another album worth checking out. It was floated by “Low Life” featuring The Weeknd and “Wicked”. Both are dope songs with “Low Life” being my favorite of the two. The star of the show to me was “Lil Haiti Baby”.

I wouldn’t exactly call this ballad—as hip-hop tends not to have many of them—but you get some of harder street Future and some braggadocio such as:

You want an R&B chick, shawty it ain’t nothin’ to get her

You want to run around the town, well it ain’t nothin’ to get her

You want to drive around in that Rolls, you know it ain’t nothin’ to get her

You know that I’m gonna make homies ride for me, it ain’t nothin’ to get ’em

Actually, the closest song type I could relate this to outside of hip-hop is the narcorrido from norteño music—only with some swagger and energy to it. Future alternates between rapping and singing in a style that has worked for him for years now.

Of the Future songs on this list, this is one of my personal chilling tracks.

Low Life (ft. The Weeknd) from Evol (2016)

Speaking of songs to chill to, I dig The Weeknd and when you pair him with Future you get some magic. This is a song that could either be The Weeknd featuring Future or Future featuring The Weeknd just from the beat. It’s toned down and atmospheric but also accessible. You don’t have to be a Future fan or even a hip-hop head to enjoy it, really.

As an aside, it’s also another of the lengthier songs on Evol along with “Lil Haiti Baby”.

Staff Writer; M. Swift

This talented writer is also a podcast host, and comic book fan who loves all things old school. One may also find him on Twitter at; metalswift.