The Main Reasons People Don’t Make A Compensation Claim When They Should.

(ThyBlackMan.com) In the past, if something happened to you, such as an injury or a loss of some kind, there was not a lot that could be done. Of course, you might have been able to claim your insurance, assuming it was an event or situation that had insurance linked to it, but other than that, you would have had to deal with things yourself. This might have left you significantly out of pocket and extremely traumatized.

Today things are different. Thanks to a variety of different attorneys and compensation avenues that are available to most people, it is now possible to claim if something happens to you that causes physical or mental injury and suffering or means that you suffer a loss due to not being able to work, or losing something that cost a lot of money.

Yet some people don’t make a compensation claim even when they can and should. What are the reasons for this?

Don’t Want To Make A Fuss

One of the biggest issues when it comes to claiming for compensation after suffering any loss is that many people just don’t want to make a fuss. They don’t want to cause a scene. They don’t want to be looked on badly, or as though they are just out to make a quick buck.

Yet although this might be how it feels, this is not the reality. A good lawyer, wrongful death attorney, accident claim manager, or whoever else you talk to, will only take your case on if they feel you truly have a claim, and if your claim is genuine, then you will have suffered a loss and are well within your rights to make that claim. Just because you are suing for compensation that doesn’t mean you are ‘making a fuss’. It means you are doing what is right for you, and that’s the important thing to remember.

Don’t Want To Lose

Losing is never fun, and this might be one of the reasons why someone would choose not to claim for compensation. If they thought there was a chance they might lose rather than win, they feel it is better not to try at all. Perhaps the reason behind this is a matter of pride.

Of course, a good attorney won’t take a case forward if they don’t think they can win, as mentioned above, so if you do find you are progressing, it means you have a good chance of compensation (although nothing is ever guaranteed). If the reason is a financial one, and you don’t want to run the risk of having to pay for costs if you lose, then you can choose to work on a ‘no win no fee’ basis. This usually means having to pay higher costs if you win, but not having to pay anything at all if you lose. This way, there is no risk at all and claiming is something that should hold no concerns at all.

Don’t Understand The Claim Process

It’s not every day you have to make a compensation claim because you have mobility issues or are suffering from PTSD or have lost a vehicle or a business – or any of the hundreds of other reasons why you might need to make such a claim. This is a good thing; you wouldn’t want to get used to the process as it would mean you were suffering a lot of losses.

Yet the attorney you hire will have done this a lot before and will be doing it every day. They will be able to go through the process step by step, explaining everything. So even if you don’t understand the claims process that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t claim; as long as your lawyer understands, you can still win.

Staff Writer; Steve Carter