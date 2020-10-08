Money / You are here: Home Business / Can The New Wave Of Digital Investments Offer The Gains You’re Looking For?

Can The New Wave Of Digital Investments Offer The Gains You’re Looking For?

(ThyBlackMan.com) Finding out which investments are worth your time is rarely easy. There are so many markets and finding a good balance of cautious and high-reward investments can be tough even when you stick to the traditional. However, there is also a new host of digital options that could offer a range of benefits that you haven’t considered. Here, we’re going to look at some of the latest major investment opportunities and why they might be worth adding to your own portfolio.

Crowdfunding

This is a type of investment that gained prominence in the mid-to-late 2000s, but it’s one that has evolved a lot since its first inception. Most crowdfunding opportunities would see people who act as fans effectively paying ahead for products and services not yet released. They would have no stake or share in the company or the profits, it was effectively a way of monetarily supporting something that you, yourself, wanted to own or use. With equity crowdfunding from places like Crowdcube.com, you actually get a slice of the business when you get together with other members of the ‘crowd.’ Investing in seed-level startups will typically see you owning a piece of the company. It’s a good way to invest in a company without taking on quite as much risk.

Cryptocurrency

You’ve very likely heard of cryptocurrency and Bitcoin already and, even if you don’t fully understand it, there’s no denying that it has lasted a lot longer than many of the detractors would have had you believe back in the early 2000s. There are a lot of different cryptocurrencies and it can be difficult to tell which are likely to rise in value and which are going to bust, but there are plenty of sites to help you educate yourself as to the trends. Furthermore, you don’t simply have to buy cryptocurrencies and wait for their value to rise. You can try out Quotecolo.com and similar sites to start mining it for yourself. This is effectively creating the currency that you then sell to the market.

Peer-to-peer lending

Also known as P2P lending, this is effectively lending another person money through the internet. You can choose specific P2P lending platforms that allow you to control who you lend to and what level of risk you’re willing to accept, such as LendingClub.com. Since P2P platforms tend to be less restrictive than banks, people who use them are typically willing to accept a higher interest rate, which can mean more gains for you. However, since you’re putting the success of entire investments in one person, it’s a good idea to split your investment money between different lenders.

Even if any of the options above strike you as particularly exciting, be sure that you don’t dive into them entirely. Don’t put all of your eggs in one basket. Ensure that you’re always taking steps to diversify so that even if you make some losses in one market, you have investments in other markets to keep your wealth relatively staple.

