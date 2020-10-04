You are here: Home News / Just How Sick Is Donald Trump, Really?

Just How Sick Is Donald Trump, Really?

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) Donald Trump is such a self-serving, manipulative, and egomaniacal liar that it’s impossible to know the truth about his condition. Is he sicker than we’ve been led to believe because he’s trying to avoid embarrassment over his claim that the Cornoavirus was just a hoax, or perhaps he’s not sick at all, and this is just some sort of elaborate scam he’s cooked up in the hope of benefiting himself in some way in the upcoming election. With Donald Trump, it’s impossible to tell, because he specializes in public manipulation, and throughout his presidency it’s been one political game after another.

.

Based on his history, character, and desperation, Trump could either not be sick at all and just posing as being sick to try to win sympathy to promote his re-election, or he could be so desperate to save face against the embarrassment of a possible landslide loss to Joe Biden that he’s using a feigned illness as an excuse to either drop out of the race before the election, or to use as an excuse against an embarrassing loss after election day. On the other hand, he could actually be at death’s door and has been hiding it in the hope that it would “just go away”. With Donald Trump any one of those scenarios could be a distinct possibility.

.

That’s the problem with Trump, and one the many things that make him unfit for office – we can’t believe a word that comes out of his mouth, and nothing that does flow from his mouth is ever in America’s best interest, it’s always in his own.

.

Donald Trump can’t even conceive of doing anything in anyone’s interest other than his own, because all his life he’s been fixated on himself. You see, Trump’s a fighter, but he’s not fighting the good and heroic fight, he’s been in a desperate battle all of his adult life to hide the many flaws in his character, because he’s never developed any.

.

You see, Donnie’s never had to develop any character, because he didn’t earn his place in society like the rest of us. He’s been given everything in life, and he’s has had life laid at his feet, so he deeply flawed as a result.

.

When he started out in life, it was with a $400 million boost from his wealthy father, so it was never necessary for Donald to develop his intellect and character to win friends and allies to navigate his way through society like the rest of us. If he needed a friend or ally, he simply bought them. That’s how Trump has always cruised through life. According to his older sister, Maryanne Trump Barry, when Donald decided he wanted to go to college, he simply hired someone to take the SAT for him, and she did his homework. And in spite of the fact that Trump brags that he finished “top of his class” at Wharton business school of the?University of Pennsylvania, his former college professor,?William T. Kelley, remembered him differently. The professor said that “Donald Trump was the dumbest goddamn student I ever had”. So as a result of his developmental shortcomings, Trump has had to dedicate his entire adult life to hiding the stunted intellectual development of his youth.

.

Thus, Donald Trump is absolutely obsessed with his image, and as a result, he must always keep himself uppermost in his mind. Up until he was elected president he was quite successful at keeping his flaws hidden, but with the tremendous scrutiny of being president, his flawed character and limited intellect have been increasingly slipping out through the cracks, and has literally made him the laughingstock of the entire world. That’s driving Donald crazy, and it’s why he’s so combative. According to Donald, there’s something wrong with anyone who’s even the least bit critical of him, and who doesn’t see him as a “stable genius”.

.

So, we never know what actions Trump might take, but we do know that it will always be in his own interests. But he manipulated his way into such a convoluted situation this time that it’s hard to tell how he plans to maneuver his way out of it.

.

First, he’s got to justify his completely botched response to the pandemic. He was so dependent on the thriving economy that he inherited from President Obama to get him re-elected that when the pandemic struck the nation, he was more protective of the economy than he was the thousands of lives of trusting Americans. Then, in order to try to justify his inaction that’s led to the tens of thousands of American deaths, first he tried to claim that blocking people from coming in from China (which was far from a complete block) was an adequate and aggressive response, and thereafter he tried to justify the irresponsibility of his gross inaction by playing down the seriousness of the disease.

.

But now, with the election less than a month away, the death toll from Covid-19 continuing to mount and his poll numbers continuing to decline, Trump has suddenly come down ill with the disease that he claimed was a hoax and would magically disappear. So, what are we to make of it, and how seriously should we take his condition?

.

While we don’t want to see anyone’s life in danger, or see them ill, in the case of Donald Trump it’s a little different. It’s very hard to feel any compassion for Donald because his selfishness has contributed to many of the over 200,000 American lives that’s been lost due to the pandemic. And further, Donald Trump felt absolutely no hesitation about putting his supporters in harm’s way for his own interests. And yes, he knew he was placing his supporters in danger, because he took the precaution of having them sign a document before the rallies agreeing not to sue him if they became ill.

.

Nevertheless, I don’t want to see Trump die of the Coronavirus. But is it because I feel compassion for him? On the contrary. I don’t want to see Trump die of the virus because he’d be getting off too easy. I want to see him live a long and humiliating life in prison, knowing he’s a total loser and the laughingstock of the entire world. That way his ego will also get the punishment it deserves.

.

So I think we should take a page out of Donnie’s own book – just fluff it off as a hoax, and send him a can of Lysol.

I’M HERMAN CAIN – OR AT LEAST, I USED TO BE

Staff Writer; Eric L. Wattree