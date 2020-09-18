You are here: Home Health / 4 Apps To Help You Eat Healthier.

4 Apps To Help You Eat Healthier.

(ThyBlackMan.com) Most of us like the idea of a healthier lifestyle, but that doesn’t mean it’s easy! The good news is there are many apps out there which can support you to make healthier choices. To kickstart your health journey today, these four of the best.

1 . Green Kitchen

Green Kitchen is a great application for tasty vegetarian recipes. The app has plenty of clean and green meals all using minimal gluten, dairy and sugar. You don’t need to be a vegetarian to enjoy these recipes; perhaps you simply want to eat more green and healthy foods! (The meals at in and out burger may be delicious; it’s not healthy to eat that stuff all the time)! The Green Kitchen offers over 100 recipes, detailed instructions, stunning pics, smart timers and shopping lists. The application will help you to learn how to make healthy foods fun.

Super Food

If you’re looking for healthy recipes, you’ll just love the SuperFood app. Features include a calorie counter, nutritional breakdowns, and a nutrition diary. The recipes are simple to cook, and there are plenty of seasonal, local and low carb meals. You’ll also find plenty of options for vegetarians and vegans. A superfood diet can help you to reduce plenty of health risks from heart disease to cancer, obesity and high blood pressure. Further features include:

Add ingredients straight to your grocery list

Learn about superfoods

Share recipes with family or and friends

Count calories to lose weight

Calculate the portions of each recipe

Timer to help with meal prep

Epicurious

Epicurious app has plenty of yummy recipes, and food-themed videos to get you inspired. There are plenty of options, no matter what kind of diet you prefer. The application includes plenty of tested dishes, previously published on Bon Appetit, Gourmet and HarperCollins. The app also consists of a customizable shopping list and the option to search for seasonal ingredients.

LifeSum

LifeSum is a fantastic app for meal plans, personalized diets, calorie counting and exercise tracking. Using this app, you can supercharge your health and achieve better eating habits. The more that you learn about nutrition, the easier it is to avoid junk food, It’s unbelievable how much small changes can make a big difference. Features of the app include:

Break down of recommended proteins, fats and carbs

Barcode scanner to track your foods on purchase

Meal ratings to see if you’re on track

Goal tracking features

Track your habits (for example water, fruit, vegetables and exercise)

Monitor your weight and waist measurements

Import data about your nutrition and exercise regime

Save your favourite foods and create meal plans

Filter recipes by your preferences and requirements

With any luck, you’ll soon improve your diet and be making a few recipes of your own! It’s not about giving up your favorite foods. We all deserve those cheat days where we can eat whatever we love! The key is to practice moderation.

