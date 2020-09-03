Gran Turismo 7: Here’s Everything About The Real Driving Simulator.

(ThyBlackMan.com) Polyphony Digital is all set for Gran Turismo 7 release on PlayStation 5. While Sony’s next-generation console will go on sale during Holiday 2020, it is unclear whether GT 7 will be a launch title for the console or it will arrive later. Interestingly, the game is a follow-up to the 2013 game Gran Turismo 6.

The best thing about racing games is that they perfectly showcase the capabilities of new generation consoles in terms of graphics and data processing. Eye-catching landscapes, instant input/output, and shiny vehicles show how capable a console is. It is in fact the best time for Sony to receive a monstrous racing game like Gran Turismo 7 which, according to its developer, will be a mix of past, present, and future.

Gran Turismo 7 Trailer

The trailer for the game was released during the PlayStation 5 reveal event which was officially called “The Future of Gaming.” Polyphony Digital gave a special preview of premium cars, the new campaign mode that allows players to customize cars in their own garage and win new cars as they win more races. Surprisingly, the fan-favorite circuit which disappeared from GT Sport is making a comeback with Gran Turismo 7 release. The fictional circuit called the Trial Mountain is set to return this time.

Gran Turismo 7 Release Date

Bringing GT 7 as a PS5 launch title can be a good idea, but it’s unlikely that the game will be released so early. If you closely look at the Gran Turismo game release pattern, you will notice that Polyphony Digital has never released any Gran Turismo game as a launch title. With that being said, Polyphony Digital plays safe. The studio takes time to polish their games and probably to gauge the performance of new hardware and the reaction of the potential audience. You shouldn’t be surprised if the game doesn’t arrive until 2021.

In-game Features

A couple of things are clearly noticeable from the trailer released by Polyphony Digital. The UI looks almost unchanged from GT Sports. If the studio has not made any significant changes in this area, it still would be good as the dashboard brings important information carefully in all the places on screen without being distracting or overlapping crucial details.

Before the trailer was revealed, the studio confirmed that Gran Turismo 7 features a traditional campaign mode. It was also confirmed that the campaign mode will come with a unique world-map style design similar to what we saw in Gran Turismo 4. It will be eye candy for longtime franchise fans for sure. Especially those who have played old entries of the franchise.

Although the trailer didn’t give much about Polyphony Digital’s upcoming racing simulator, it however showed small icons representing GT Auto maintenance shop, a tuning shop, car dealership, and much more establishing the fact that the studio is not completely ditching the classic elements. This certainly reminds us of the series creator Kazunori Yamauchi’s commitment to delivering a complete Gran Turismo experience by combining past, present, and future in a way that no one will feel left behind. Interestingly, a new guide Sarah is also clearly visible in the images shared by the developer.

New Hardware

Beyond everything that’s coming in Gran Turismo 7, the arrival of a new hardware system brings a unique set of demands and expectations from fans. Since both Microsoft and Sony are bringing new generation consoles, expectations are high on both sides and not only for Gran Turismo 7 fans but for everyone who loves gaming.

As far as Gran Turismo 7 release on PlayStation 5 is concerned, we have already seen how improved the graphics are and a little of what this powerful console can do. With AI and improved camera mechanism, as well as better handling and car control, fans are wishing a lot more and are expecting Gran Turismo 7 to justify the waiting period the whole generation of PS4 spent without a numbered game from the Gran Turismo franchise.

Staff Writer; Corey Shaw

Have any Tech Tips? News? Hit up our Tech Guru at; CoreyS@ThyBlackMan.com