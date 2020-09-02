Money / You are here: Home Business / Three Important Aspects of Social Media for Law Firms.

Three Important Aspects of Social Media for Law Firms.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) Law firms, for many years, were ignored by social media. Sure, you had your big-time names active with large followings, but that was more the exception than the norm. This, however, changed in 2012 when the law society crafted and presented a set of guidelines that included social media for lawyers and law firms. These guidelines did wonders for law firms across the country, but they did not guarantee success. There were still some aspects of social media that needed to be addressed in more detail. Therefore, we’ve compiled three important aspects of social media for law firms that you may want to consider before delving deep into this strategy.

Understand Your Current Reputation

One of the most common mistakes made when crafting a social media strategy is assuming that you’re in good standing with your base. This is why it is so important to first understand and read the conversations on the internet regarding your law firm. After all, your name isn’t just within Google but a variety of other platforms, as well. So, how can you find out what people are saying about you? The very first step to take is to go on Google and simply type in your law firm’s name. It shouldn’t be difficult to find your name as social media for lawyers tends to be straightforward. Next, look into the various social media links that contain your name. These may include Facebook, Twitter, and even Reddit. Note that you should not take these comments to heart. Allow them to simply be an opportunity for you to better understand your base and what you can improve within your law firm.

Choose a Platform and Stay Consistent

Now that you know who your audience is and what they are saying about you, it’s time to choose a couple of platforms to make your presence on. The first thing you should keep in mind is not to spread yourself too thin. This is because having to manage multiple pages can become rather difficult, and you may end up ignoring clients by accident. Before you jump right in and start producing content, you should first check out your local competition. See what they are doing and ask yourself, is this working, or how can I improve on their strategy? Knowing this information allows you to start your social media pages on the right foot with the right content.

Get Everyone Involved

Let’s face it; most people who are actively searching for an attorney are going through a difficult time in their lives. Therefore, it is vital that you not just provide a face to your firm but a personality. What better way to accomplish this than by getting your whole team involved. You should present this as a win-win situation, and that’s because it is. The more contacts your firm receives, the better your attorneys will do. So, what can your staff do to make your social media page that much better? First is to be active with clients online. Allow them to talk about the good news and other great efforts being taken by your law firm. This not only can provide you with additional clients, but you’re also taking the time to appreciate your current ones.

Let’s face it, social media was not exactly created for law firms to use, but that doesn’t mean it still isn’t a valuable tool. Therefore it is highly recommended for law firms to take the time to really understand their position within social media and how they can improve on it. You may use the three tips listed above to help you reach that goal.

Staff Writer; George Short