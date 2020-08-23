You are here: Home Money / The Democrats And Their Dystopian Convention.

(ThyBlackMan.com) If you watched the Democratic National Convention, first let me apologize to you – those are precious minutes you will never have again. Second, any honest observer couldn’t help but notice something that was not acknowledged directly, but made up nearly all of the content through all 4 nights: Democrats believe this country is a horrible place, founded and operating on oppression, filled with good people. In other words, if you listened to them, nothing they say makes sense if you’re paying attention.

Everything they said contradicted everything else they said. Everything is racist, everyone is racist, but we’re all good people. America is an oppressive nation they want to restore back to its glory days, which were terrible. Minorities can’t get ahead because of the systemic racism fundamental to our founding, told to us by minorities who got ahead in that very system somehow. Millionaires lecturing people about income inequality, powerful women telling everyone how powerless women are. Hell, one night was hosted by an actress whose father was literally a billionaire.

Nothing they offered made any sense whatsoever if you thought about it for more than 3 seconds. That’s why nothing that was presented was designed to make anyone think, at all, for any length of time. It was all spun to make you feel; appeal to some emotion to distract from that nagging “If a person’s life sucks so bad, why don’t they do something about it rather than whine and demand I change” voice in the back of your head.

That’s the normal reaction to someone endlessly complaining about how bad their life is. “Hey, if you don’t like your job, get a new one.” “Hey, if you aren’t happy in your relationship, leave.” Judging by what we saw last week, it’s closer to, “If you’re unhappy with anything, the President should personally call you up and apologize or fix it.”

Democrats simultaneously declare themselves a “strong, proud” whatever who can do anything, while demanding a government program to do it for them or some sort of handout or leg up. They claim to want equality of opportunity while demanding advantages and equality of outcome.

Life isn’t “fair,” get over it. Most of the problems in people’s lives are a direct result of the bad decisions they’ve made. But personal responsibility is a tough sell, and people don’t want to hear about how skipping school or smoking a lot of weed as a kid aren’t exactly what paves the road to living like a Kardashian. They’d rather be told the system is rigged against them.

There is no system, nothing is rigged. Society exists, it doesn’t care that you do. You either work within it or sink.

If you want to blame government failure for any hurdles, look closer to home. The federal government didn’t create and maintain failing schools, that’s your local and state governments. That just so happens that the worst examples of failing schools happen where Democrats have had monopoly power for generations isn’t a coincidence, nor is the fact that they are the ones blaming others while promising to fix problems they created if only they’re given even more power.

These are all facts that occur to people who think rationally. Democrats don’t want people thinking rationally. That’s how you get endless riots in Democrat-controlled cities – they’ve convinced people they aren’t responsible for their own lives and deflected from local government’s failures. Democrats have been playing this game for 60 years, President Trump just happens to be the current occupant of the White House who, unlike previous presidents, punches back twice as hard when hit.

It’s easy to beat up a punching bag (look at how either Bush handled it), it’s tougher to beat up someone who hits harder.

That’s what makes the left’s hatred of Trump so emotional, so personal. Democrats aren’t used to a Republican fighting back; they take it personally and make it personal.

That was the overall theme of the DNC – we hate that S.O.B., vote for us.

It’s a hell of an argument for a political party to try to make. They do have policies they want to advance, but they didn’t try to sell them over those 4 days (mostly because they’re wildly unpopular and would destroy parts of the economy undamaged by COVID-19). They barely even pushed Joe Biden, only lightly peppering their speeches with nice things about him.

It was all “Donald Trump is evil” and “This country sucks.” It was enough to make you wonder why anyone would want them in charge. I hate coffee, I’d be horrible at running a coffee company.

Four days of a dark, negative vision of and for the country, steeped in envy, anger, and hate. The only way to get anyone to buy that is to convince them the alternative is worse. And the only way to do that is to keep people in an emotional frenzy. If you think the last 3 months have been a mess, just wait for the next 3.

Written by Derek Hunter

Official website; http://twitter.com/derekahunter