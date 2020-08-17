You are here: Home Christian Talk / How to Practice Christian Spirituality In Your Daily Life.

How to Practice Christian Spirituality In Your Daily Life.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry

(ThyBlackMan.com) For young Christians in the current age, it can be hard to know how to practice Christian spirituality in an everyday way. Here are some tips on where to start.

Are you swiping your life away?

Research shows the average American spends four hours a day staring at their phone. Every year that adds up to over a month and a half of time scrolling, and swiping your life away.

Today, we challenge you to cut your screen time in half! You can then use the extra time in your day to practice Christian spirituality. We’re positive that you’ll get way more out of spending time with God than you ever will playing on your phone.

Read on to learn five ways to practice Christianity every day.

Find a Weekly Verse Partner

According to Romans 10:17, faith comes from hearing the word of God, over and over again. To infuse your week with God’s messages, find someone to be your weekly verse partner.

After you find someone to be your partner, pick a bible verse for the week. Throughout the week, recite the bible verse to yourself, and read it in the bible. Whatever verse you pick for the week, keep finding ways to reference it.

In addition to reciting the verse and reading it, you can also write the verse down, or share it with a stranger. At the end of the week, you and your bible verse partner should either meet up in person, have a virtual meetup, or talk on the phone. Discuss whether or not you stayed true to incorporating the verse into every day of your week.

Next, talk about what meanings the bible verse had for you. How did it speak to your heart? Similar to a workout partner, your verse partner will help you hold yourself accountable to practice Christian spirituality every day.

Finally, switch off and let your partner pick the bible verse for the next week. Keep a list of every verse you and your partner go over. Over time, you’ll be able to build a strong foundation for your life based on God’s promises for you.

Take Prayer Walks

While there’s absolutely nothing wrong with short, formal prayers, they can be unfulfilling. That’s why we suggest taking long prayer walks. Simply set aside at least one day every week to talk a 45-minute prayer walk.

On your walk, you can talk to God in whatever way you see fit. After all, your relationship with God is a personal one. No one should ever tell you what the right or wrong way is to communicate with your heavenly father.

Let formalities go and be free on your walk. You can sing to God out loud, quietly meditate in your mind, or simply speak out loud telling God whatever’s on your heart. It’s best if you can take your walk somewhere private, that way you’ll feel free to be yourself.

If you can’t think of anything to say to God on your walk, recite a few bible verses or Christian spiritual quotes. You can also wear women or mens Christian t-shirts to help set the theme for your walk. You’ll notice how empowering it is to move your body, while also practicing Christian spirituality.

Be a Cheerful Giver

Share your Christian spiritual gifts with the world by volunteering in your community. Do a quick online search to find an organization you can volunteer for.

It’s best if you find a company or cause that aligns with something you’re passionate about. For instance, if homelessness is a big problem in your community, look into soup kitchen volunteer opportunities.

If you love dogs, look for a non-profit company that works with dogs. Search for nonprofits that train dogs to help people with disabilities. Next, you could volunteer a few hours each week to help the non-profit walk its dogs, or keep the facilities clean.

Nursing homes are also great locations to volunteer. You could read to the elderly, or if you’re musical, you could play a few songs at the nursing home each week.

Finally, if you don’t have a cause you’re passionate about, communities could always use help cleaning up. If there’s not already clean up crew in your community, organize one.

Using a site like Facebook or Meetup, create a community clean up event and invite everybody you know.

Picking up trash from neighborhoods, or local parks is a great place for your clean up crew to focus their efforts on.

Christian Books on Spiritual Warfare

Reading is the key to filling your mind and heart with God’s word. However, instead of just reading the bible, branch out, and read Christian books too. We find that reading books about Christian spiritual warfare is a great way to fill your life with peace.

According to Ephesians 6:12, there’s darkness in the world that comes against you. You’re not in a fight against flesh and blood, instead, it’s a spiritual battle.

By reading books about spiritual warfare, you can gain insights as to how the devil works to bring you down. The more you know about how the devil operates, the easier it becomes to ignore his tricks.

Attend Virtual Christian Concerts

Don’t let social distancing keep you from attending Christian events! Christian concerts are one of our favorite types of events since music is a powerful tool.

Watching a virtual concert is more exciting than watching a prerecorded show. You can watch virtual concerts on Facebook, Twitch, and other websites. As you watch the musician sing praises to God, you can instant message with other concert-goers from all over the world.

You can also make watching the concert a group event. Next Friday evening, instead of having a movie night, invite your friends over for virtual concert night. Let the music move you, and watch how the messages in the song stick with you throughout the week!

Start Practicing Christian Spirituality

There you have it! Now you know about five ways to practice Christian spirituality.

What tip are you excited about trying out first? Are you ready to start talking weekly prayer walks? Or are you already searching for upcoming Christian concerts to attend online?

Whatever way you choose to get closer to God, we’re sure you’ll love the results. For more articles like this one, check out the rest of this site.

Staff Writer; Craig Brown