Donald Trump’s Naked Race Card Play Might Even Make Wallace Blush.

(ThyBlackMan.com) Donald Trump has only one card left to play to stay in the White House. That’s his old favorite, the race card. He’ll play it with a vengeance in the run up to November 3 that might even make the unreconstructed George Wallace blush. Trump kicked it off with his flat refusal to attend civil rights legend John Lewis’s funeral. He followed that with a tweet that assured white suburban homeowners that he’ll do whatever he can to keep low income housing out of their backyard. This is naked code talk for keeping supposedly poor Blacks and Hispanics tucked far away from them in their crumbling inner city neighborhoods.

None of this should surprise. Polls have consistently shown that he will be trounced by Joe Biden. Polls have just as consistently shown that his post COVID approval ratings are deep in the tank. And with the economy showing a pronounced sign of inching toward a major recession or worse, his fallacious boast that he single-handedly brought prosperity back to America is beyond laughable.

Still, there are other polls that give a clue that beyond his desperate reelection gambit why he why he shamelessly race baits every chance he gets. They repeatedly show that the great majority of Trump supporters still do not see racial bias as a major problem. A significant number go further and bait, taunt, and demean those who protest police abuse.

There’s more. Numerous polls have found that GOP voters are far more likely to say that whites, not Blacks and Hispanics, are more likely to face racial discrimination. No matter how many studies confirm rampant discrimination against Blacks in hiring and promotions, gaping racial disparities in the criminal justice system, education, and health care, and the number of police killings of Blacks, GOP voters are unshakeable in their belief that whites are the prime victims of discrimination.

The message that race baiting won’t offend many was never lost on Trump. A week before the 2018 mid-terms, he reached deep into the GOP’s racist playbook and tore out the Willie Horton page. That is show the picture of a non-white lawbreaker, blame his lawbreaking on the Democrats, and thereby scare the bejesus out of white voters enough to drive them to the polls. There’s evidence the ploy worked in Florida and Georgia where the GOP governor contenders got enough white voters out to apparently beat back a challenge from two black Democratic challengers for the governorship.

Long before the 2018 mid-terms Trump figured out that race baiting could rocket-launch him to the front of the GOP presidential pack. The instant a multimillion-dollar settlement was announced in 2014 with the five young African-American and Latino youths falsely convicted and imprisoned for assault and rape of a jogger in New York’s Central Park in 1989, Trump loudly ranted against the settlement and did everything possible to whip up another round of racial hysteria over the case.

The record of Donald Trump’s line of naked bigotry has been unbroken. He was ripped by the Justice Department for blatant racial discrimination in his apartment rentals and when cornered on his racist exclusion he blithely said that if he didn’t his and other tenants (meaning white tenants) would flee from his units and the city.

Even before Trump tossed his hat in the presidential rink in 2016, his well-timed racist digs, quips and slurs were carefully and calculatedly designed to get the tongues wagging, another round of invitations on the talk show circuit, and position himself for a presidential run.

His cynical but well-calculated race baiting ploy worked to masterful perfection with the Birther issue. Donald Trump knew that while the issue had been thoroughly discredited and disavowed by every leading GOP presidential candidate in 2012, a significant number, if not most Republicans actually believed or wanted to believe that Obama’s birth was a legitimate issue to dump back on the political table. The payoff was that he conned enough newsrooms, talk show hosts and legions of the GOP’s inveterate Obama bashers to chat up a Trump presidential candidacy. Even now, many still cling to Trump’s Birther poppycock.

Donald Trump got what he wanted. Tons of fresh media attention, a momentary seat at the GOP presidential candidate’s chat table, and starry-eyed idolization from legions of ultra-conservatives and untold numbers of unreconstructed bigots.

In the White House, it’s been more of the same. A racist dig, or tweet, a Willie Horton reprise, with the not-so subtle scare of Black crime coming to the suburbs by sending in federal marshals in Chicago. The aim is always to tug at the emotional strings of the GOP’s core constituency—white conservative, rural, and blue-collar workers. This guarantees lots of headline coverage, public chatter, and more distraction. Those are pretty good reasons for Trump’s racism beyond just that of a president in dire peril of going down in electoral flames.

