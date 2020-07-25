Money / You are here: Home Business / 5 Signs a Freelancing Career Is Not For You.

(ThyBlackMan.com) While the internet has glorified freelancing in many ways, the truth is a freelancing career is not for everyone. No matter what type of freelancer you are or wish to become, it’s a challenging journey as you won’t find everything in one place. From business structure development to getting good people on board as you grow, from taxes to long-term financial plans, and much more; navigating each area of freelancing can be daunting, but they are critical.

As a freelancer, you’ll need to take care of a lot of things, and if you are still confused, here are the signs a freelancing career is not for you.

You can’t organize

More than multitasking, distraction is the real productivity killer. Distractions are a result of poorly organized work and personal life. Sometimes you have to work on many projects on a single day. Not only do you have to keep track of the progress to meet deadlines, but you are also expected to be available to address queries as soon as they arise. This leads to frustration resulting in badly managed projects where you end up spending more time prioritizing things rather than doing what matters the most.

You can’t be deskbound

No matter how well-planned your professional life is, it only takes a few minor changes in the plan and every milestone you wish to achieve gets pushed away. No matter where in the world you are, being a freelancer means you just can’t keep your laptop/tablets away. Most of the time, you are bound to carry your machines even if you’re on a short day trip. There’s no such thing as an official holiday, so expect to receive emails or calls anytime.

Your family doesn’t approve freelancing

This one has nothing to do with freedom or individual interests, it is more about the environment you create around yourself as a freelancer. When you work as a freelancer, no matter how much you earn or how well you manage things, if your family’s opinions about your life matter to you, you will likely feel frustrated since not everyone will understand the type of work you do and you might even be suggested to get into a regular job so that everyone can feel that you ‘actually’ work.

There’s no time for self-improvement

One of the best things about regular corporate jobs is that there are pre-determined protocols and you just have to follow them without having to spend time on creating them on your own. But in freelancing, you’re the boss and that means you’re responsible for maintaining competitiveness and relevance. You’re required to polish your skills and perfect your craft in order to survive and thrive in the market. This is not easy and can get more challenging if you’re competing with brands that are way too bigger than what you’ve built.

You can’t stick to one idea

The biggest reason why many startups and freelancers fail is that they do not stick to one single idea. The early success of a one-man show or a one-woman show blinds people and convinces them to try new things. Freelancers often come across different business ideas and feel like trying their hands on some of them. This turns disastrous as they overestimate their capabilities and start jumping from one business idea to another in order to find more success. If you get easily distracted or just can’t stick to one single idea for a long time, a freelancing career is not for you.

Now when you know what challenges and opportunities a freelancer can face, it’s time to sit down and think. With an unbiased approach, calculate the risks, opportunities, and evaluate your skills to see where you stand in the market.

Most importantly, never give up. If you want to become the best freelancer, do not give up. Your efforts will pay off only if you choose to persevere.

